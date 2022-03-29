Back

Pink Dot to resume in-person event at Hong Lim Park on June 18 & 19, 2022

The Pink Dot event has not been physically organised for two years.

Lean Jinghui | March 29, 2022, 04:25 PM

The 14th edition of Pink Dot will be returning to Hong Lim Park, for an in-person event, in June 2022.

June 18 and 19

In a Facebook post on Mar. 28, Pink Dot SG announced that the annual Pink Dot event will finally resume in-person at Hong Lim Park on June 18 and 19.

The Pink Dot event has not been physically organised for two years – the 2020 live event was cancelled over Covid-19 concerns, and held virtually via livestream in 2020 and 2021.

Following the Mar. 24 announcement of the easing of safe management measures, the Straits Times reported on Mar. 25 that the Speakers' Corner at Hong Lim Park would also be reopened for events.

Applicants, however, must ensure the event capacity does not exceed 950 people at a time, it added.

According to Pink Dot SG, the usual restrictions for the Speakers' Corner will apply, where only Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs) will be able to attend any events held in the park.

At least one user in the comment section seemed supportive of the event's reinstatement.

This will apparently be the first time the event is organised over two days; previous iterations were a single-day event.

Top image via @sebbieted Instagram via Pink Dot SG Facebook 

