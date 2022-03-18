Back

Panda cub Le Le has his own 'chou chou' made from keeper's old uniform, like every S'porean kid

Everyone loves their chou chou.

Ashley Tan | March 18, 2022, 07:38 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Chou chou, bantal busuk, security blanket — they go by many names, but are a ubiquitous source of comfort to many Singaporeans in their childhood days.

Or for some, even during adulthood.

Now Le Le, the panda cub born and bred in Singapore, has his very own chou chou too.

Cuddling with his chou chou

Mandai Wildlife Reserve (MWR) shared an adorable video of the seven-month-old baby playing and cuddling with a brown chou chou.

Le Le clearly cannot get enough of the small bolster, wrapping his furry paws around it and gnawing on the ends.

Video from Mandai Wildlife Reserve / FB

MWR told Mothership that the chou chou is made from an old keeper's uniform, and is filled with wood shavings.

The chou chou was given to the cub as part of his enrichment.

Aside from the bolster, Le Le is provided with items such as coconuts and gunny sacks, which help him get used to different textures, as well as trunks to play and climb on.

You can watch the full video of Le Le here.

Recently debuted in exhibit

Just recently, Le Le made his debut at the Giant Panda Forest exhibit at River Wonders with his mother Jia Jia.

To prepare for Le Le's arrival, the Giant Panda Forest exhibit has been baby-proofed — this involves draining the water area, and padding it with leaves and pine bark chips.

Prior to this, Le Le has been spending his time in a glass-fronted nursery, drawing long queues of excited visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the cub.

More Le Le stories

Top photo from Mandai Wildlife Reserve / FB

Thailand bringing Songkran back in April 2022

Songkran is back. Will you be back?

March 18, 2022, 06:36 PM

Ex-LTA chief Ngien Hoon Ping to be appointed as new CEO of SMRT

Ngien is currently the CEO of FairPrice Group's supply chain business.

March 18, 2022, 06:26 PM

S'pore man bitten by snake after rescuing it feels sorry for snake

The wolf snake was hit by a pole repeatedly and so it acted in defence.

March 18, 2022, 06:21 PM

KFC S'pore bringing back deep fried durian mochi from Mar. 21, S$3.95 for 5 pieces

March 18, 2022, 06:21 PM

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Vladimir Putin to 'stop this war'

"You started this war. You are leading this war," said the "Terminator" actor.

March 18, 2022, 06:15 PM

TransCom officer guides visually-impaired man to Bukit Panjang MRT exit

Aww.

March 18, 2022, 06:14 PM

11-year-old who travelled 1,200km alone to flee Ukraine finally reunites with mom, grandmother & dog

This is the family's second time escaping from a war.

March 18, 2022, 06:01 PM

After 4 years of constant job rejections, S’porean with cerebral palsy found financial independence as a GrabFood delivery-partner

She is proud to support herself and contributes to her family.

March 18, 2022, 05:40 PM

Sugar glider ends up in S'pore man's house, NParks picks it up

Sugar gliders are brought in via the illegal pet trade.

March 18, 2022, 05:34 PM

Thai monk wins 18 million baht lottery, shares some winnings with 1,000 locals

The rest of the sum was donated.

March 18, 2022, 05:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.