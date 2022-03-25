Back

'We are one hawker zone': Ong Ye Kung gives slick reply when asked if S'pore or M'sia food better

The only way to find out is to go JB to try again, and vice versa.

Nigel Chua | March 25, 2022, 06:50 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It's official: People in Singapore will soon be able to drive to Malaysia, and vice versa.

The long-awaited announcement of the news came via a joint statement by both countries' prime ministers on Mar. 24.

Health ministers on both sides of the border were among the Singaporeans and Malaysians who cheered this announcement.

Singapore's health minister Ong Ye Kung has been in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur for an official working visit.

His Malaysian counterpart, health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, posted a celebratory TikTok on Mar. 24, filmed while he was at dinner together with Ong, calling the latter his "good friend".

"Which food is better? Singapore or Malaysian?"

"As you've heard by now, our two Prime Ministers have announced the great news that on the 1st of April, reconnecting once again, Malaysia and Singapore," said Khairy.

Ong thanked Khairy for hosting him over the past two days and said he looked forward to Apr. 1.

"Drive up to JB for our favourite hawker food, and our JB friends can come to Singapore to also taste our food," Ong said.

Khairy then quipped, "And then we can settle the great debate: Which food is better? Singapore or Malaysian?"

Ong gave a quick-witted response by saying: "We are one epidemiological zone, we are also one hawker zone."

Both ministers then broke out into big smiles as Khairy ended the clip.

"One epidemiological zone"

Ong's reply to Khairy brought viewers' attention back to the latest development in border measures and the common food culture shared between Singaporeans and Malaysians.

Epidemiology refers to the branch of medicine dealing with the incidence, distribution, and control of diseases — no doubt something Ong and Khairy would have to be familiar with given their health minister roles.

Ong's remark that Singapore and Malaysia are now "one epidemiological zone" likely refers to the fact that travellers crossing the land border will no be longer be subjected to Covid-19 procedures like quarantine or Covid-19 testing.

According to the joint statement on the reopening of the land border, the removal of quarantine and testing requirements will apply for "all categories of travellers and modes of transport via the land border", though some testing requirements remain for travel by air and sea.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Wake Up Singapore says pregnant woman's claim about miscarriage at KKH a lie

She said she was angry when she wrote the false account.

March 25, 2022, 06:12 PM

PSB Academy organising buskers festival on April 2 featuring 10 acts, free for public

You can tip the performers on site.

March 25, 2022, 06:03 PM

Attack on Titan-themed cafe to open at Esplanade mall on Apr. 1, 2022

A place to discuss the series finale with your friends.

March 25, 2022, 05:58 PM

Man, 37, attempted to row 2,000km from Thailand to India to see wife

He decided to make the trip by boat after being unable to obtain a visa for India.

March 25, 2022, 05:44 PM

Irish Duck distributor confirms PLQ restaurant serves Irish ducks after man said duck not Irish

Not a quack.

March 25, 2022, 05:21 PM

32 digital display panels in Woodgrove HDB lift lobbies vandalised, police investigating

Not cool.

March 25, 2022, 04:09 PM

KKH makes police report over woman's 'incorrect' claim she lost baby after 4-hour wait

Police report filed as no such incident on record.

March 25, 2022, 03:51 PM

Vietnamese woman, 40, illegally imported 1,787 elephant tusks from Nigeria to S'pore worth S$3.3 million

The tusks were falsely declared as 203 packages of groundnuts.

March 25, 2022, 03:32 PM

Teen, 17, pleads guilty to threatening to bomb MRT: 'Guys... we're going to bomb the whole station & everybody inside the train going to die.'

He committed crimes in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

March 25, 2022, 03:04 PM

S'porean loses bag on MRT at Kovan, recovers it within half day thanks to attentive MRT staff

She emphasised her gratitude to the MRT staff who helped her.

March 25, 2022, 02:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.