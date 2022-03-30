O.J. Simpson says Will Smith 'was wrong' for slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

O.J. Simpson, the former American football star who was controversially acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife and her friend, has weighed in on the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap moment at the 2022 Oscars.

"I think Will was wrong"

In a tweet posted on Mar. 30, Simpson, who was also sentenced to prison for a robbery in Las Vegas, Nevada, wrote that what Smith did was wrong, although he understood the sentiment.

He explained in a video that what happened at the Oscars was "unfortunate" before saying, "I think Will was wrong".

He added:

"Look, I understood the feeling. Now, in my life, I’ve been through a lot of crap. When I was raising three young kids, every comedian in the country had an O.J. routine. And don’t think I wouldn’t want to B-slap a couple of those guys, but you’ve got to accept it’s human."

Implied Will Smith got off easy

Simpson also said that he didn’t think Rock’s joke about Smith's wife was "all that egregious", though he found it "semi-unfunny".

He then alluded that Smith had gotten off the hook too easily.

"I know this, after what happened to me in Las Vegas, if I would have done that in front of a billion people watching around the world, they would have given me life without [parole]. I’m just saying."

You can watch Simpson's full video here:

He was wrong but I understand the sentiment. pic.twitter.com/aURe1pyubg — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 29, 2022

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via O.J. Simpson/Twitter & DiscussingFilm/Twitter.