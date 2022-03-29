Back

M'sia waives RM20 road charge for S'pore-registered vehicles from April 1- 7, 2022

Singaporeans urged to use grace period to top up cards or register for Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit scheme.

Belmont Lay | March 29, 2022, 01:37 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia between April 1 and 7 will not need to pay the RM20 (S$6.43) road charge (RC).

The waiver comes courtesy of the Malaysia government, which announced the waiver in a press statement on Monday, March 28.

RC charges will resume from April 8.

Prevent congestion

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the decision was made to prevent congestion at the two immigration checkpoints, Bangunan Sultan Iskandar at the Woodlands Causeway, as well as Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar at the Tuas Second Link.

This was after taking into consideration that Singaporeans have not been able to enter Malaysia to top up their Touch ‘n Go cards for more than two years as the land borders between the two countries have been closed.

Wee said: “There are cards which have expired within this period.”

The decision was made with Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor’s chief minister.

Travellers are expected to have insufficient balance in their Touch ‘n Go cards or have cards that are no longer valid now.

Use grace period to top up cards, register for VEP

Travellers using Singapore-registered vehicles are required to make use of the seven-day exemption to top up their physical Touch ‘n Go cards or register for Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit scheme (VEP).

The VEP scheme utilises a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag installed on the vehicles.

The RFID tag is tied to an e-wallet Touch ‘n Go application.

Singapore-registered vehicles that have already registered for and installed the RFID VEP tags will also be exempted from the RC payment during April 1 to 7 as well.

April 1 reopening of borders

Fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to cross the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia without quarantine or Covid-19 swab tests.

Travellers will be able to use all modes of transport, including personal cars and motorcycles.

Top photo via

Follow and listen to our podcast here

4,925 new Covid-19 cases & 4 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 28

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,076,930 Covid-19 cases.

March 28, 2022, 09:22 PM

First look: Japanese furniture chain Nitori to open 1st S'pore outlet along Orchard Road on Mar. 31, 2022

Take a quick power nap under the guise of testing pillows.

March 28, 2022, 07:25 PM

HPB campaign for Ramadan & Hari Raya encourages S'poreans to reduce sugar intake & quit smoking

A healthier lifestyle.

March 28, 2022, 07:04 PM

S$88++ omakase by ex-Hide Yamamoto chef at new Japanese restaurant in Orchard

One word review: nice.

March 28, 2022, 06:46 PM

Woman adorns dress with plenty of S'pore Pools betting slips as that's what legal gambling wrought

How you know you are betting too much.

March 28, 2022, 06:43 PM

Bluenest property agency wants to put an end to lowballers in S’pore market & let sellers sell quickly at asking price

Bluenest property agency is not a traditional property agency. They want to make selling property easier and faster for all involved.

March 28, 2022, 06:00 PM

How do phishing scams work & why do we fall for them?

With technology becoming more advanced and ingrained in our lives, there is also a need to watch out for more sophisticated scams.

March 28, 2022, 06:00 PM

89 HDB blocks in Yishun & Jurong to have rainwater harvesting system installed by 2027

Save water.

March 28, 2022, 05:45 PM

At least 10 S'pore police officers arrest man, 47, who allegedly molested 2 women by threatening them with hammer & penknife

The arrest was witnessed by the public.

March 28, 2022, 04:49 PM

S$88 free-flow durian buffet & introduction course in Lavender, includes Musang King, D24 & more

Become a durian expert.

March 28, 2022, 04:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.