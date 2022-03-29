M'sia waives RM20 road charge for S'pore-registered vehicles from April 1- 7, 2022

Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia between April 1 and 7 will not need to pay the RM20 (S$6.43) road charge (RC).

The waiver comes courtesy of the Malaysia government, which announced the waiver in a press statement on Monday, March 28.

RC charges will resume from April 8.

Prevent congestion

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the decision was made to prevent congestion at the two immigration checkpoints, Bangunan Sultan Iskandar at the Woodlands Causeway, as well as Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar at the Tuas Second Link.

This was after taking into consideration that Singaporeans have not been able to enter Malaysia to top up their Touch ‘n Go cards for more than two years as the land borders between the two countries have been closed.

Wee said: “There are cards which have expired within this period.”

The decision was made with Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor’s chief minister.

Travellers are expected to have insufficient balance in their Touch ‘n Go cards or have cards that are no longer valid now.

Use grace period to top up cards, register for VEP

Travellers using Singapore-registered vehicles are required to make use of the seven-day exemption to top up their physical Touch ‘n Go cards or register for Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit scheme (VEP).

The VEP scheme utilises a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag installed on the vehicles.

The RFID tag is tied to an e-wallet Touch ‘n Go application.

Singapore-registered vehicles that have already registered for and installed the RFID VEP tags will also be exempted from the RC payment during April 1 to 7 as well.

April 1 reopening of borders

Fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to cross the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia without quarantine or Covid-19 swab tests.

Travellers will be able to use all modes of transport, including personal cars and motorcycles.

