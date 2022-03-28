First look: Japanese furniture chain Nitori to open 1st S'pore outlet along Orchard Road on Mar. 31, 2022

Japanese furniture and home furnishing chain Nitori will be opening its first Singapore outlet at Courts Nojima The Heeren at 11am on Mar. 31 (Thursday).

Visitors can access the store via the Courts Nojima's entrances on the ground floor and make their way to the fourth floor.

At first glance, Nitori looks like any average furniture store.

However, it has some interesting features and products that make it worth stopping by if you wish to expand your furniture hunt beyond the more common names in the local market.

N-Cool

A line of products that many of us living in the tropical climate can appreciate is the N-Cool collection.

N-Cool features Nitori's "Cool-to-the-Touch" technology that promises to reduce heat from the body while being antibacterial, deodorising, water-absorbent, quick-drying, and machine-washable.

The sheet toppers come in three levels: N-Cool, N-Cool Super, and N-Cool W Super, all of which are on display and available for visitors to touch.

They also have a "test bed" for you to have a feel of it while lying down, before you make your purchase.

Besides sheet and pillow toppers, the N-Cool collection includes fitted sheets, pillow covers, rugs, and cushions.

Pillow "test bed"

Like at many pillow stores, you can touch and squeeze the sample pillows on display to your heart's content to check out the feel and texture.

If you want to be extra kiasu sure about your choice, Nitori has a corner where you can test the pillow out while lying down.

Grab a sample pillow and get comfortable. You don't even need to remove your shoes.

Just remember to put the pillow back on the shelf after trying it out... and avoid dozing off so that others could have a go too.

Disposable fabric covers for the pillows are available for hygiene concerns.

Nitori's range of pillows is priced from S$7.90 to S$89.90, including a hotel-style range.

N-Click shelves

You don't need to be Bob the Builder to assemble these shelves.

No screws or tools are required to assemble the storage units made with Nitori's N-Click system.

And you will probably be able to set them up quicker than traditional ones.

Check out the video below to understand this N-Click technology:

&v=WshZ1ilIzt4&feature=emb_title

Diatomaceous bath mat

Unlike conventional fluffy bath mats, this one feels like a stone slab.

However, its ability to dry off very quickly is impressive.

If you aren't convinced, you can try it out yourself with the spray bottles at the testing stations.

For the uninitiated, diatomaceous earth is a sediment formed from the fossilized shells of diatoms, a type of algae, with high absorbency.

According to Nitori, the diatomite bath mat (from S$14.90) also has anti-mildew and deodorising properties.

Kettle pot

For those with limited kitchen space or insufficient cooking skills to justify extensive kitchenware, this kettle pot might be up your alley.

Use it to boil water, prepare instant noodles, or perform other basic cooking tasks.

Customisable furniture

If you're very particular about details, Nitori offers customisable options for some of their furniture such as sofas and dining chairs.

Other parts of the store

Here are more pictures of the store:

Opening promotions

Shoppers can check out the following opening promotions from Mar. 31 to Apr. 18, 2022:

Redeem a free shopping bag, while stocks last, with a minimum purchase of S$70 in a single receipt. Receive a free N-Sleep pillow pad when you purchase an N-sleep bed mattress Enjoy free furniture delivery (worth S$40) when your purchase exceeds S$599

In the meantime, you can start purchasing Nitori items via their Singapore online store.

While the Nitori store in Singapore currently does not carry any electronic products, we were told that they will eventually be made available in Singapore.

According to their Japanese online store, Nitori offers vacuum cleaners, hairdryers, electric kettles, lights, and more.

Nitori also has plans to open 10 more stores in Singapore.

Nitori

Address: 260 Orchard Road Level 4, Courts Nojima the Heeren, Singapore 238855

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Opening date: 11am on Mar. 31, 2022

