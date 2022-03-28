Back

First look: Japanese furniture chain Nitori to open 1st S'pore outlet along Orchard Road on Mar. 31, 2022

Take a quick power nap under the guise of testing pillows.

Karen Lui | March 28, 2022, 07:25 PM

Japanese furniture and home furnishing chain Nitori will be opening its first Singapore outlet at Courts Nojima The Heeren at 11am on Mar. 31 (Thursday).

Visitors can access the store via the Courts Nojima's entrances on the ground floor and make their way to the fourth floor.

You can enter Nitori on the fourth floor via the escalators or lifts. Photo by Karen Lui.

At first glance, Nitori looks like any average furniture store.

However, it has some interesting features and products that make it worth stopping by if you wish to expand your furniture hunt beyond the more common names in the local market.

Image by Nitori.

N-Cool

A line of products that many of us living in the tropical climate can appreciate is the N-Cool collection.

N-Cool features Nitori's "Cool-to-the-Touch" technology that promises to reduce heat from the body while being antibacterial, deodorising, water-absorbent, quick-drying, and machine-washable.

The sheet toppers come in three levels: N-Cool, N-Cool Super, and N-Cool W Super, all of which are on display and available for visitors to touch.

Photo by Karen Lui.

They also have a "test bed" for you to have a feel of it while lying down, before you make your purchase.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Besides sheet and pillow toppers, the N-Cool collection includes fitted sheets, pillow covers, rugs, and cushions.

More N-Cool products. Photo by Karen Lui.

Pillow "test bed"

Like at many pillow stores, you can touch and squeeze the sample pillows on display to your heart's content to check out the feel and texture.

Photo by Karen Lui.

If you want to be extra kiasu sure about your choice, Nitori has a corner where you can test the pillow out while lying down.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Grab a sample pillow and get comfortable. You don't even need to remove your shoes.

Just remember to put the pillow back on the shelf after trying it out... and avoid dozing off so that others could have a go too.

Disposable fabric covers for the pillows are available for hygiene concerns.

Nitori's range of pillows is priced from S$7.90 to S$89.90, including a hotel-style range.

N-Click shelves

You don't need to be Bob the Builder to assemble these shelves.

Photo by Karen Lui.

No screws or tools are required to assemble the storage units made with Nitori's N-Click system.

And you will probably be able to set them up quicker than traditional ones.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Check out the video below to understand this N-Click technology:

&v=WshZ1ilIzt4&feature=emb_title

Diatomaceous bath mat

Unlike conventional fluffy bath mats, this one feels like a stone slab.

Photo by Karen Lui.

However, its ability to dry off very quickly is impressive.

If you aren't convinced, you can try it out yourself with the spray bottles at the testing stations.

This video was not sped up. Video by Karen Lui and Janelle Pang.

For the uninitiated, diatomaceous earth is a sediment formed from the fossilized shells of diatoms, a type of algae, with high absorbency.

According to Nitori, the diatomite bath mat (from S$14.90) also has anti-mildew and deodorising properties.

Kettle pot

For those with limited kitchen space or insufficient cooking skills to justify extensive kitchenware, this kettle pot might be up your alley.

Side-by-side size comparison between the 1.9L (S$24.90) and the 2.4L (S$29.90).

Use it to boil water, prepare instant noodles, or perform other basic cooking tasks.

Photo by Karen Lui and Janelle Pang.

Customisable furniture

If you're very particular about details, Nitori offers customisable options for some of their furniture such as sofas and dining chairs.

Customisable leather couches, including ones with built-in USB ports to charge your devices. Photo by Karen Lui.

Customisable wood and fabric for dining chairs. Photo by Karen Lui.

Swivel dining chairs because why not? Video by Karen Lui and Janelle Pang.

Other parts of the store

Here are more pictures of the store:

The dining tables and chairs are lower and smaller than the usual ones but we found them quite comfortable to sit in. Photo by Karen Lui.

Convertible coffee table (S$599) so you can WFH/eat/study without leaving your sofa. A smaller version is available at S$399. Photo by Karen Lui.

Cushion covers. Photo by Karen Lui.

Home fragrances are one of their popular products. Photo by Karen Lui.

Bedsheets. Photo by Karen Lui.

Child's bedroom set-up. Photo by Karen Lui.

Gaming furniture. Photo by Karen Lui.

Tableware. Photo by Karen Lui.
 

Opening promotions

Shoppers can check out the following opening promotions from Mar. 31 to Apr. 18, 2022:

  1. Redeem a free shopping bag, while stocks last, with a minimum purchase of S$70 in a single receipt.

  2. Receive a free N-Sleep pillow pad when you purchase an N-sleep bed mattress

  3. Enjoy free furniture delivery (worth S$40) when your purchase exceeds S$599

In the meantime, you can start purchasing Nitori items via their Singapore online store.

While the Nitori store in Singapore currently does not carry any electronic products, we were told that they will eventually be made available in Singapore.

According to their Japanese online store, Nitori offers vacuum cleaners, hairdryers, electric kettles, lights, and more.

Nitori also has plans to open 10 more stores in Singapore.

Nitori

Address: 260 Orchard Road Level 4, Courts Nojima the Heeren, Singapore 238855

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Opening date: 11am on Mar. 31, 2022

