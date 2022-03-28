MoonSwatch allegedly leaves dye stains on Hong Kong man's wrist after wearing it

A man in Hong Kong was left sorely disappointed by his new MoonSwatch after it allegedly left dye stains on his wrist after wearing it in humid conditions.

Sharing his review of the watch on the "Omega X Swatch Moonswatch" Facebook group, the unhappy customer said his timepiece also allegedly had scratches and "felt super cheap".

He uploaded a picture of his wrist, apparently stained by his new MoonSwatch.

The launch of the MoonSwatch in Singapore was met with much frenzy, with large crowds gathering at Ion Orchard and Marina Bay Sands on Saturday morning (Mar. 26) hoping to get their hands on the new collaboration by Omega and Swatch.

"Overall not impressed"

The Hong Kong man, Jeffrey So, said in his post that the crystal glass watch face allegedly came with scratches out of the box.

While he recognised that the watch was "super cheap" at US$260 (S$354), he said it felt "super super super cheap", and not worth its price.

He also explained the backstory behind how his wrist allegedly got stained by the watch.

He said he was at a party where the temperatures were hot, and "so moisture got to it".

He appeared to have bought the Mission to Neptune watch from the collection, which features a blue "planet" at the back of the watch.

He said the blue dye on the planet seemed to have leaked onto his skin.

He had other complaints about his watch as well, and said the watch straps "felt like garbage" and that the watch was very light.

"Overall not impressed", was So's verdict on the watch.

Background

The MoonSwatch collection's launch was also met with large crowds in other countries, such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan.

In Singapore, tensions rose sharply among angry crowds gathered at Swatch outlets at Ion Orchard and Marina Bay Sands.

A man was even seen yelling at police officers at the Ion Orchard branch, sparking a comment from Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam that getting the watch was not "life and death".