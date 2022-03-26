Back

'Use your gun & shoot me lor': Man shouts at police officers over Omega x Swatch watches at ION Orchard

Agitated.

Guan Zhen Tan | Syahindah Ishak | March 26, 2022, 11:41 PM

Marina Bay Sands and ION Orchard were filled with crowds on Saturday (Mar. 26) morning as the Omega x Swatch new collection launched in Singapore.

While the situation at both locations were similar, things appeared to be slightly more heated at ION Orchard.

Man shouted at police officers

In a video posted on TikTok, police officers can be seen among the crowd at ION Orchard.

One man in a black t-shirt shouted at the policemen:

"From 4am together lah. You cut us out like that. Then you shout at us. We cooperate with the bloody brand manager. Ask us to move back, we move back. That's why we are behind. And then you cut us behind. Then you all doing what?"

He subsequently exclaimed in Mandarin: "Use your gun and shoot me lor!"

A bystander was heard saying: "Woah woah woah woah woah, [indistinct] this one S$300 only leh."

You can watch the full altercation here:

Overwhelming response both in Singapore and overseas

The Omega x Swatch collection received an overwhelming response from Singaporeans.

Some scalpers in Singapore have also taken to Carousell within hours of the launch to resell the watches at much higher prices.

The craze didn't end in Singapore, though.

Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, and the U.K., U.S., and Netherlands also saw large crowds queuing for the collection.

Top images via ruitianbear/TikTok.

