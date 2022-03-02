19,159 new Covid-19 cases & 10 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 2

Singapore reported 19,159 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday, Mar. 2.

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 18,999

Imported cases: 160

Deaths: 10

The country has recorded 767,663 Covid-19 cases and 1,040 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 16,482 (16,374 local cases + 108 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.98 (lower than 1.02 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,708

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 215

In ICU: 51

