19,159 new Covid-19 cases & 10 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 19,159 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday, Mar. 2.
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 18,999
Imported cases: 160
Deaths: 10
The country has recorded 767,663 Covid-19 cases and 1,040 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 16,482 (16,374 local cases + 108 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.98 (lower than 1.02 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,708
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 215
In ICU: 51
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image from Raph/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.