24,080 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 1

Today's numbers.

Low Jia Ying | March 01, 2022, 10:52 PM

Singapore reported 24,080 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Tuesday, Mar. 1.

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 23,891

Imported cases: 189

Deaths: 11

The country has recorded 748,504 Covid-19 cases and 1,030 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 21,130 (21,025 local cases + 105 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.02 (lower than 1.09 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,726

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 242

In ICU: 53

Top image via Unsplash

