Chinese soft serve brand Mixue in S'pore with milky S$1 soft serve cone

Chinese ice cream and tea chain Mixue has made its way to Singapore.

Over 20,000 outlets

If that sounds familiar, then you've probably seen one of Mixue's over 20,000 outlets worldwide.

Mixue has over 10,000 outlets in China alone, and others in about 200 other countries including Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Founded as a shaved ice dessert store in 1997, Mixue gained popularity in 2006 when it started selling soft serve for 1 yuan (S$0.21) per cone.

S$1 soft serve

Its first outlet in Singapore is located in Grantral Mall in Clementi.

While you can't get anything for S$0.20 here, the Signature King Cone (S$1) is quite a steal.

Of course, don't expect a taste of premium gelato when biting into a Mixue soft serve.

We noted that the soft serve isn't the softest soft serve we've had, but for S$1, it was more than satisfactory.

If you like milky flavours, you'll enjoy this affordable treat.

Apart from ice cream, it also has more "premium" ice cream renditions and drinks.

The entire menu is also relatively affordable, ranging from S$1 to S$3.50.

Opening in Bugis soon

In an Instagram post from Jan. 2022, Mixue said it will be opening a Bugis Village outlet in Feb. 2022.

However, it seems like the opening date has been tentatively shifted to Mar. 20, according to 8 Days.

Top image from Ashley Tan and @mixue.icecream on Instagram.