17,564 new Covid-19 cases & 18 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 4

Singapore has recorded a total of 803,389 Covid-19 cases.

Jane Zhang | March 04, 2022, 11:03 PM

Singapore reported 17,564 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Friday (Mar. 4).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 17,406

Imported cases: 158

Deaths: 18

This is the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities reported in one day since Nov. 16 last year.

The country has recorded 803,389 Covid-19 cases and 1,067 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 15,139 (15,037 local cases + 102 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate:  0.97 (lower than 0.98 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,678

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 211

In ICU: 45

Top image by Jeremy Kwok on Unsplash.

