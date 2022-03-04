17,564 new Covid-19 cases & 18 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 4

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 17,564 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Friday (Mar. 4).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 17,406
Imported cases: 158
Deaths: 18
This is the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities reported in one day since Nov. 16 last year.
The country has recorded 803,389 Covid-19 cases and 1,067 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 15,139 (15,037 local cases + 102 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.97 (lower than 0.98 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,678
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 211
In ICU: 45
Top image by Jeremy Kwok on Unsplash.
