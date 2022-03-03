18,162 new Covid-19 cases & 9 deaths in S'pore on Mar. 3

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 18,162 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Thursday, Mar. 3.
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 17,991
Imported cases: 171
Deaths: 9
Singapore has recorded 785,825 Covid-19 cases and 1,049 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 15,669 (15,575 local cases + 94imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.98 (the same as the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,685
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 232
In ICU: 53
