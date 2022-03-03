Back

18,162 new Covid-19 cases & 9 deaths in S'pore on Mar. 3

The country has recorded 785,825 Covid-19 cases and 1,049 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Singapore reported 18,162 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Thursday, Mar. 3.

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 17,991

Imported cases: 171

Deaths: 9

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 15,669 (15,575 local cases + 94imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.98 (the same as the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,685

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 232

In ICU: 53

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

