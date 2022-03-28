4,925 new Covid-19 cases & 4 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 28

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 4,925 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Mar. 28).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 4,813
Imported cases: 112
Deaths: 4
The country has recorded 1,076,930 Covid-19 cases and 1,254 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 4,088 (4,019 local cases + 69 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.73 (lower than 0.75 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 717
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 92
In ICU: 25
Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.
