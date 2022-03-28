Back

4,925 new Covid-19 cases & 4 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 28

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,076,930 Covid-19 cases.

Jane Zhang | March 28, 2022, 09:22 PM

Singapore reported 4,925 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Mar. 28).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 4,813

Imported cases: 112

Deaths: 4

The country has recorded 1,076,930 Covid-19 cases and 1,254 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 4,088 (4,019 local cases + 69 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate:  0.73 (lower than 0.75 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 717

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 92

In ICU: 25

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin. 

