4,848 new Covid-19 cases & 4 deaths in S’pore on Mar. 27

Singapore reported 4,848 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Sunday (Mar. 27).

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 4,747

Imported cases: 101

Deaths: 4

The country has recorded 1,072,005 Covid-19 cases and 1,250 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 4,305 (4,221 local cases + 84 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 0.75 (lower than 0.77 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 694

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 86

In ICU: 22

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash