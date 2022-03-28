4,848 new Covid-19 cases & 4 deaths in S’pore on Mar. 27

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 4,848 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Sunday (Mar. 27).
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 4,747
Imported cases: 101
Deaths: 4
The country has recorded 1,072,005 Covid-19 cases and 1,250 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 4,305 (4,221 local cases + 84 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 0.75 (lower than 0.77 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 694
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 86
In ICU: 22
