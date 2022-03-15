Back

Madagascar zone at Universal Studios S'pore to close on Mar. 27, 2022

So long.

Mandy How | March 15, 2022, 02:45 PM

Madagascar zone at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) will soon be no more.

Photo via Resorts World Sentosa

The themed amusement area takes after the film by DreamWorks Animation studio, which features talking animals Alex, Gloria, King Julien, Rico, Skipper, Private and Kowalski.

From now till Mar. 27, visitors can participate in its farewell celebrations that include float parades and meet-and-greets.

Photo via Resorts World Sentosa

Photo via Resorts World Sentosa

It will also be one of the last few chances to ride Madagascar: A Crate Adventure, a mild water adventure suitable for children.

Photo via Interlink Group

The zone's second ride, King Julien's Beach Party-Go-Round carousel, is open until further notice.

Photo by Rojypala via Wikipedia Commons

For this period, snag a flavoured popsicle (while stocks last), as well as stickers of Madagascar characters for free, to remember the day by.

Otherwise, Gloria's Snack Shack is serving up some meals for the occasion too:

  • Smoky Pork Mada-Husk (S$15)

    • Smoky pork pieces on skewers served with pineapple salsa, satay sauce and butterfly pea coconut rice

  • Crispy Chicken Mada-Husk (S$15)

    • Fried chicken served with pineapple salsa, satay sauce and butterfly pea coconut rice

  • Madagascar Coconut Shake (S$9)

    • Ice-blended coconut water topped with coconut ice-cream and roasted coconut flakes

  • Madagascar Strawberry Shaved Ice (S$10)

    • Shaved ice topped with fruity pudding and strawberry slices, with a drizzle of mixed berries puree and evaporated milk

If all this is enough to motivate you to pay them a visit,  you might want to go for the S$78 Madagascar Farewell Special (U.P. S$98).

The bundle includes:

  • One day adult ticket to Universal Studios Singapore

  • S$20 worth of Madagascar retail voucher (no minimum spend)

  • S$10 F&B voucher (no minimum spend)

New Minion Land

Construction for the upcoming Minion Land is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022.

The new zone will see multiple rides, including an immersive motion-simulator 3D ride with a hyper-realistic projection system.

Themed shops and restaurants are in the works as well.

The new attraction is under Resorts World Sentosa's expansion plan announced in 2019, known as RWS 2.0.

RWS 2.0. aims to "reinvigorate Singapore’s tourism" in a post-pandemic future with new attractions and entertainment and lifestyle offerings.

Another attraction to look forward to is the Super Nintendo World, hopefully opening by 2025.

Top photo via Resorts World Sentosa

