S$5.50 Kurobuta Mee Hoon Kway by MasterChef S'pore finalist at hawker centres, coffee shops

Extra fancy mee hoon kway.

Mandy How | March 10, 2022, 05:09 PM

Fans of mee hoon kway can now find a premium version of it—the Kurobuta Mee Hoon Kway—around Singapore.

Kurobuta, which literally translates to "black pig", is easy enough to find at restaurants.

The meat is considered a cut above your regular pork thanks to its fat marbling, which renders it juicy and flavourful.

Correspondingly, it costs more, too.

While it can be hard to find kurobuta at coffee shops or hawker centres, former MasterChef Singapore finalist Aaron Wong is making it accessible with his brand Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway.

Photo via Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway

Wong founded Jiak Soong in August 2020 at Telok Blangah, and has expanded it to seven outlets since.

Limited time item

From Mar. 10, 2022, Wong is adding Kurobuta Mee Hoon Kway to the menu at all stalls for a limited time, and with limited servings per day.

Photo via Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway

Each bowl of Kurobuta Mee Hoon Kway costs S$5.50, as Wong aims to elevate the dish while keeping it a "value-for-money indulgence.”

"This dish is something I have been experimenting with for a while and it is very satisfying to see it come to life," Wong adds.

Another hallmark of Wong's mee hoon kway is its lumpy and uneven in texture, evidence of it being handmade.

Other options at Jiak Soong are the:

  • Mee Hoon Kway with Minced Pork and Pork Slices (S$4.50)

  • Mee Hoon Kway with Minced Pork, Pork Slices and Pork Ball (S$5)

  • Signature All-in Combo Mee Hoon Kway with Minced Pork, Pork Slices, Pork Ball, and Shrimp Ball (S$5.50)

Signature All-in Combo Mee Hoon Kway. Photo via Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway.

The full menu:

Photo via Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway

You can locate Jiak Song outlets here.

