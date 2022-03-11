Back

Pop-up My Little Pony-themed cafe at Orchard Central from Mar. 24, 2022

Friendship is magic.

Fasiha Nazren | March 11, 2022, 03:51 PM

Kumoya is back with a refreshed theme.

The themed cafe is bringing back the "My Little Pony" theme to its Orchard Central outlet for a limited time only from Mar. 24, 2022.

Fans of the series would see familiar ponies like Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Flutter Shy and Apple Jack as part of the cafe's decor.

Here's what the cafe will look like:

Photo from Kumoya.

Photo from Kumoya.

Photo from Kumoya.

Menu

This time, the menu will include six snacks, five mains, three desserts and 11 drinks.

The menu will range from S$11.90 to S$27.90 and there is a minimum order of one food or drink item per person.

Mains

Let's Soar! Pomodoro Pasta with Grilled Salmon (S$25.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

The Dashing Magical Rainbow Dash Impossible Plant Based Burger (S$27.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

OMG! Let's Make Magic Together Chicken Hot Dog (S$24.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Say cheese! We Run the World Tempura Fish and Chips (S$25.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Magic Potion Karaage Chicken With Beetroot Cream Rice (S$26.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Snacks

Hand Cut Truffle Fries (S$14.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Hand Cut Nacho Cheese Fries (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (S$12.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Impossible Mini Corn Dog (S$14.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Karaage Chicken with So Garlic Glaze (S$15.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Mini Tater Tots and Sweet Potato Mochi Balls (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Desserts

We Are Magic Together Rainbow Parfait (S$20.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Just Apple Applejack Housemade Apple Tart (S$22.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

You Are Magical! Churros Chocolate Fondue Set (S$25.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Drinks

Pinkie Pie Iced Latte (S$12.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Lychee Yuzu Galaxy Soda (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Fluttershy Mango Frappe (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Twilight Sparkle Watermelon Soda (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

100% Magic Hot Chocolate (S$11.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Assorted Hot Tea (S$11.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Prices stated are subject to seven per cent GST.

Time limit of 90 minutes

According to Kumoya, their menu has no pork, lard, and alcohol, but it is not halal-certified.

There is also a dining time limit of 90 minutes.

Reservations can be made here.

Kumoya @ Orchard Central

181 Orchard Rd, Orchard Central #04-08 Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

Top image from Kumoya.

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

