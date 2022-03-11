Pop-up My Little Pony-themed cafe at Orchard Central from Mar. 24, 2022

Kumoya is back with a refreshed theme.

The themed cafe is bringing back the "My Little Pony" theme to its Orchard Central outlet for a limited time only from Mar. 24, 2022.

Fans of the series would see familiar ponies like Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Flutter Shy and Apple Jack as part of the cafe's decor.

Here's what the cafe will look like:

Menu

This time, the menu will include six snacks, five mains, three desserts and 11 drinks.

The menu will range from S$11.90 to S$27.90 and there is a minimum order of one food or drink item per person.

Mains

Let's Soar! Pomodoro Pasta with Grilled Salmon (S$25.90)

The Dashing Magical Rainbow Dash Impossible Plant Based Burger (S$27.90)

OMG! Let's Make Magic Together Chicken Hot Dog (S$24.90)

Say cheese! We Run the World Tempura Fish and Chips (S$25.90)

Magic Potion Karaage Chicken With Beetroot Cream Rice (S$26.90)

Snacks

Hand Cut Truffle Fries (S$14.90)

Hand Cut Nacho Cheese Fries (S$13.90)

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (S$12.90)

Impossible Mini Corn Dog (S$14.90)

Karaage Chicken with So Garlic Glaze (S$15.90)

Mini Tater Tots and Sweet Potato Mochi Balls (S$13.90)

Desserts

We Are Magic Together Rainbow Parfait (S$20.90)

Just Apple Applejack Housemade Apple Tart (S$22.90)

You Are Magical! Churros Chocolate Fondue Set (S$25.90)

Drinks

Pinkie Pie Iced Latte (S$12.90)

Lychee Yuzu Galaxy Soda (S$13.90)

Fluttershy Mango Frappe (S$13.90)

Twilight Sparkle Watermelon Soda (S$13.90)

100% Magic Hot Chocolate (S$11.90)

Assorted Hot Tea (S$11.90)

Prices stated are subject to seven per cent GST.

Time limit of 90 minutes

According to Kumoya, their menu has no pork, lard, and alcohol, but it is not halal-certified.

There is also a dining time limit of 90 minutes.

Reservations can be made here.

Kumoya @ Orchard Central

181 Orchard Rd, Orchard Central #04-08 Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

Top image from Kumoya.