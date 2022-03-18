Back

KFC S'pore bringing back deep fried durian mochi from Mar. 21, S$3.95 for 5 pieces

Mandy How | March 18, 2022, 06:21 PM

The Golden Durian Mochi will be back at KFC from Mar. 21, 2022.

Image via KFC Singapore

Introduced to Singaporeans in April last year, the dessert item features D24 durian lava wrapped by a deep-fried mochi skin.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

KFC said it was so popular that it was "sold out in weeks" the last time.

Prices, however, have been slightly raised.

While it used to go at S$3.45 for five pieces, it now costs S$3.95 for the same serving.

If you want to go big, you can get a set of 10 pieces at $7.80, which saves you one cent per piece.

The Golden Durian Mochi will be available at all KFC Restaurants except the zoo and Singapore Polytechnic for dine-in, takeaway, and KFC Delivery.

Top image via KFC Singapore, Fasiha Nazren

