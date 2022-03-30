Woman going from JB to S'pore finishes KFC fried chicken at customs as she can't bring it with her

A woman reportedly tried to bring fried chicken from a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in Johor Bahru, Malaysia into Singapore.

Detained at customs

According to the China Press, however, her chicken was unexpectedly detained at customs on arrival.

This resulted in the woman having to finish her fried chicken in front of customs officials there and then.

The woman had allegedly first posted about the incident on Facebook at about 1pm on Mar. 27.

She wrote in the post (translated from Chinese): "Emergency! May I know if I can 'dabao' KFC from Johor Bahru into Singapore?"

According to China Press, the woman later updated her post approximately three hours later.

She shared that the "case was closed", as she had simply eaten her two pieces of fried chicken there and then, in front of the customs officials.

Comments go wild

The post subsequently went viral and attracted several comments, reported the China Press.

Some joked that it was a good thing the woman had not bought the KFC Family Feast, otherwise she would have just brought supper for the officials at customs.

The comments generally appeared to be divided into two camps, with some noting that the regulations clearly stated that one was not allowed to bring food when clearing customs, while others shared accounts of their "success stories".

Some commenters also pointed out that there were KFC outlets in Singapore as well, and questioned why the woman would have wanted to risk taking away food from Johor Bahru into Singapore.

The short answer could be that KFC tastes different in Malaysia.

Travellers into Singapore are only allowed a maximum of 5kg of meat products directly from a list of approved countries. These include all forms of meat products, including cooked food containing meat, such as bak kwa, pork floss or fried chicken.

Top image via KFC.com.my