ICA S'pore stops illegally imported bak kwa & pork floss from M'sia

Illegally imported food can pose a safety risk to consumers, said the Singapore Food Agency.

Low Jia Ying | January 20, 2022, 05:30 PM

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have intercepted illegal imports of bak kwa and pork floss at land checkpoints coming from Malaysia over a two-week period.

In total, 169 cartons and 11 packets of unapproved assorted bak kwa, and three cartons of pork floss were found.

No approved bak kwa and pork floss from Malaysia

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that thus far, there are no establishments in Malaysia approved to export bak kwa and pork floss into Singapore.

It added that it is also investigating these illegal imports.

Photo via ICA.

Photo via ICA.

SFA said meat and meat products such as bak kwa and pork floss can only be imported from approved sources, even if it is for personal consumption.

Illegal food imports a "safety risk"

SFA said illegally imported food products are from "unknown sources" and can pose a food safety risk.

"Consumers are advised to purchase from established retailers. When in doubt, ask for more information from the supplier about the source before purchase," it added.

Bak kwa is a controlled item subjected to travellers' allowance from approved countries.

This means that Singaporeans are not allowed to bring back bak kwa from Malaysia.

https://mothership.sg/2018/02/buy-bak-kwa-from-jb-illegal

Offenders who import meat products illegally are liable to a fine not exceeding S$50,000 and/or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.

In the case of a subsequent conviction, to a fine not exceeding S$100,000 and/or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

Top photos via ICA

