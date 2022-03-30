Back

Philippines defender grabs Ikhsan Fandi by the family jewels right before S'pore scores opener

That's a handball.

Syahindah Ishak | March 30, 2022, 03:09 PM

On Tuesday (Mar. 29) evening, Singapore defeated the Philippines with a 2-0 scoreline in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series 2022 at the National Stadium.

However, there was one unexpected moment in the game that went viral online and attracted attention both locally and overseas.

Grabbed his crotch

In the first half, seconds before Safuwan Baharudin scored the Lions' first goal, Philippines defender Diego Bardanca was seen grabbing Lions striker Ikhsan Fandi's nether area whilst defending him.

Ikhsan immediately reacted by pushing Bardanca aside and turning to the referee for a split second before the cross came in.

The moment was captured in the live telecast of the game.

Gif adapted from Mediacorp/YouTube.

Moments later, in the 39th minute, Bardanca was sent off after receiving his second yellow card, bringing his side down to only 10 men.

Ikhsan Fandi's reaction

After the match, Ikhsan appeared to laugh off the incident as he reposted a picture of the intimate moment with a cheeky side-eye emoji.

He also reposted a video edit of the moment with four laughing emojis.

Top images via lionsofasia_sg/IG & Ikhsan Fandi/IG.

