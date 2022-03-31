IKEA S'pore makes paella relatively affordable with S$10.90 chicken paella & S$14.90 seafood paella

You will soon be able to dine on relatively affordable paella at IKEA Singapore.

From Apr. 6 - May 25, two flavours of paella are available at its restaurants:

Chicken paella (S$10.90)

Seafood paella (S$14.90)

Prices here are considered lower than average for paella, as a seafood version can easily cost you upwards of S$20 elsewhere, or even S$40 - S$50.

You can't just stroll into IKEA any time for it, though.

The dish is only selling on Wednesdays during the period, from 5pm onwards, on a while-stocks-last basis.

You'll have eight Wednesdays in total to try the dish.

Before this, IKEA had Iberico pork on its menu on Wednesdays:

Jurong-exclusive high tea set

Another piece of food-related news from the furniture retailer is the launch of a high tea set at its Jurong outlet.

There are no fancy tiered plates, but it's still a good deal.

For S$7.90, the high tea set for two features an apple cake, a muffin, a chocolate cake with crunchy caramel, and two teas.

This is available daily from Apr. 1 to May 31, 3pm - 5pm.

Up to groups of 10 vaccinated customers from different households are allowed to dine at IKEA restaurants.

Top image via IKEA Singapore