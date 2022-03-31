Back

Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin, 39, hold fairytale wedding in expansive & expensive Seoul mansion

Congratulations.

Karen Lui | March 31, 2022, 06:31 PM

South Korean celebrities of "Crash Landing on You" fame Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, both 39, were officially married on Mar. 31.

Hyun's agency and Son had announced their plans to wed on Feb. 10 on their Instagram pages.

The couple first broke the news that they were dating in January 2021.

Wedding photos

Hyun's agency, Vast Entertainment, shared the wedding pictures of the newlyweds in white garb four hours ahead of the wedding ceremony.

Photo via @vast.ent on Instagram.

Photo via @vast.ent on Instagram.

They included a statement in the post caption announcing the wedding ceremony that was to be held that afternoon.

The ceremony will be private due to Covid-19, and they have shared pictures instead.

The agency also expressed "deep gratitude" for the congratulations and warm support for the couple as they embark on their new beginnings.

According to The Fact, celebrities who attended the wedding included Hyun's long-time close friend and actor Kim Dong-Gun and singers Gummy, Kim Bum-soo, and Paul Kim.

Paparazzi pictures revealed that Hyun was wearing a black tuxedo suit while Son wore a white dress.

The private ceremony was held under tight security and security guards were captured approaching each car to ensure that only guests with invitations were allowed to enter.

Chosun reported that Son was seen wiping tears from her eyes during the ceremony.

One of the congratulatory songs reportedly sang by Gummy was IU's "I Give You My Heart" from the "Crash Landing on You" soundtrack.

The star-studded line-up of celebrity attendees reportedly includes:

  • Actor Gong Yoo

  • Actress Ha Ji-won, Hyun's co-star in "Secret Garden"

  • Actor Jung Hae-in, Son's co-star in "Something in the Rain"

  • Actress Gong Hyo-jin who also caught the bouquet

  • Actress Lee Min-jung, Son's labelmate at MSteam Entertainment

  • Actress Jeon Mi-do, Son's co-star in "Thirty Nine"

  • Actress Kim Ji-hyun, Son's co-star in "Thirty Nine"

  • Actress Um Ji-won

    Actor Choi Sung-joon who was in attendance also shared an Instagram post to congratulate Hyun.

    Luxury mansion in Seoul

    According to JTBC news, the wedding was held at 4pm on Mar. 31 at Walkerhill Hotels and Resorts' Aston House in Gyeonggi-do, Seoul.

    Photo by Grand Walkerhill Seoul's website.

    Inspired by the 17th century Aston Hall in Birmingham, U.K., the venue replicates the feel of a "17th century British royal mansion" with a "luxurious Jacobean style".

    Photo by Grand Walkerhill Seoul's website.

    The first floor has an open garden that overlooks the famous Han River and Mount Acha, with a small banquet room on the second floor.

    Photo by Grand Walkerhill Seoul's website.

    The place is decked out in luxurious furniture and art pieces and includes a bedroom, dressing room, dining room, library, waiting room, and bar.

    Photo by Grand Walkerhill Seoul's website.

    Photo by Grand Walkerhill Seoul's website.

    Photo by Grand Walkerhill Seoul's website.

    According to the website, the venue has been used to host private parties and lavish events for luxury brands like Christian Dior and Chanel.

