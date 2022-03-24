McDonald's S'pore brings back Hokkaido Salmon Burger from Mar. 24, 2022

The Hokkaido Salmon Burger is available at McDonald's again.

The item's return has been relatively low-key, with only a few announcements on the fast-food giant's social media pages.

It started selling on Mar. 24, at 11am.

Bite into a panko-crusted patty made with Hokkaido salmon, complemented with white cabbage, sliced onions, and roasted sesame mayo.

The combination is held together by a bun with black and white sesame seeds.

You can also get the Double Hokkaido Salmon Burger, which features two patties instead of one.

It previously sold at S$5.95 onwards for the single patty and S$7.95 onwards for the double patty.

A Hokkaido Salmon Feast with a burger, a chocolate pie, medium fries and a jasmine green tea is going from S$11.90 on McDelivery.

Top photo via McDonald's Singapore, @anneamgc on Instagram