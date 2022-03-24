Back

McDonald's S'pore brings back Hokkaido Salmon Burger from Mar. 24, 2022

Sugoi.

Mandy How | March 24, 2022, 01:11 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Hokkaido Salmon Burger is available at McDonald's again.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @huneeats

The item's return has been relatively low-key, with only a few announcements on the fast-food giant's social media pages.

It started selling on Mar. 24, at 11am.

Bite into a panko-crusted patty made with Hokkaido salmon, complemented with white cabbage, sliced onions, and roasted sesame mayo.

The combination is held together by a bun with black and white sesame seeds.

You can also get the Double Hokkaido Salmon Burger, which features two patties instead of one.

It previously sold at S$5.95 onwards for the single patty and S$7.95 onwards for the double patty.

A Hokkaido Salmon Feast with a burger, a chocolate pie, medium fries and a jasmine green tea is going from S$11.90 on McDelivery.

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

Top photo via McDonald's Singapore, @anneamgc on Instagram

Higher-risk groups to be offered 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose, but vaccination status won't lapse for those without

For people who are immunocompromised, have serious chronic diseases, are over 80, or live in aged care facilities.

March 24, 2022, 12:56 PM

Alcohol consumption after 10:30pm & live performances permitted at F&B outlets from Mar. 29

Live performances and busking will also be allowed.

March 24, 2022, 12:55 PM

S'pore man walks out of Irish duck restaurant in PLQ without paying after saying duck not Irish

What the duck.

March 24, 2022, 12:28 PM

Number of daily Covid-19 infections expected to halve in about 3 weeks: PM Lee

The current weekly infection growth rate is around 0.8.

March 24, 2022, 12:07 PM

PM Lee: S'pore may have to 'backtrack & tighten up restrictions' if new, aggressive Covid-19 variants arise

He said: "Omicron will not be the last variant we encounter."

March 24, 2022, 11:57 AM

Up to 75% of employees can return to workplace from Mar. 29: PM Lee

Up from the current 50 per cent.

March 24, 2022, 11:44 AM

PM Lee: S'poreans able to travel abroad almost like pre-Covid-19 times under simplified requirements

Time to fly again.

March 24, 2022, 11:43 AM

Group sizes doubled to 10, mask-wearing outdoors optional from Mar. 29, 2022

Hooray!

March 24, 2022, 11:35 AM

Gondola tilts almost vertically 7 floors high at Pasir Ris block, 2 workers escape via stairwell

This is the second time in 2022 an incident like this was reported.

March 24, 2022, 03:44 AM

M'sia prime minister wants Malay to be second language in Asean

Sounds like he is speaking to his domestic audience.

March 24, 2022, 03:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.