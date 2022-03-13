4m-tall Chupa Chups lollipop, playground & carousel at Changi Airport T3 until May 3, 2022

Snap pictures with a four-metre tall Chupa Chups lollipop to your heart's content at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (T3) Departure Hall during this March school holidays.

Other Chupa Chups-themed installations such as a playground, carousel and a garden as well as a pop-up retail store are also available for visitors to explore from now until May 3, 2022.

Largest Chupa Chups lollipop display in Singapore

Wrapped with a 14m-by-14m wrapper for the strawberry-flavoured look, it is the largest Chupa Chups lollipop display in Singapore, according to Singapore's Book of Records.

Located near T3 Departure Hall Row 11, the Chupa Chups playground features a carousel ride made of lollipops and a Ferris wheel.

In addition, the lollipop garden boasts moving larger-than-life lollipop daisies.

Pop-up retail store

At T3 Basement 2, check out the Chupa Chups-themed pop-up retail store with yet another photo op display.

The pop-up retail store sells themed collectibles such as fashion apparel, stationery, water bottles, and notebooks.

Of course, you can purchase Chupa Chups' signature lollipops to satisfy your sweet tooth.

In addition, their range of “Better For You” gummies, made with fruit juice, such as Pinkies Gummies, Sour Cola Gummies and Lollies Gummies, are also available.

Fans can also look forward to a brand-new flavour featuring notes of strawberry, orange, lemon and apple, that will launch in Singapore at Changi Airport in April.

Exclusive premiums

Limited-edition Chupa Chups premiums, including themed cooler bags, collapsible lunch boxes and foldable shopping bags, are available exclusively at Changi Airport.

Spend S$50 at the public areas of Changi Airport's terminals or Changi Airport's food delivery service, Changi Eats, (excluding Jewel Changi Airport) to purchase one cooler bag or collapsible lunch box at a special price of S$8.90.

The first 2,000 customers will also receive a free Chupa Chups-themed foldable shopping bag.

Premiums can be collected at the T3 Basement 2 redemption booth.

Family-friendly workshops

Parents may wish to check out the family-friendly workshops held during the March holidays to keep their little ones entertained.

They include learning with robotics and art and craft workshops.

Click here for more information on the S.M.A.R.T (Storytelling, to Magic, to Arts & Crafts, to Robotics and Technology) workshops.

Chupa Chups playground

Address: Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Hall, 65 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819663

Top images courtesy of Changi Airport.