Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar may return in 2022

Fasiha Nazren | March 10, 2022, 07:27 PM

A physical Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar might just happen in 2022, after two years of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Berita Mediacorp reported that there is apparently an open tender to get organisers for the event.

The tender has been opened by the People's Association since March 1.

The bazaar is said to take place within and outside Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS).

The bazaar will tentatively run for a month from Apr. 2 to May 2, the eve of Hari Raya.

Applications for the tender will close on March 14.

According to Berita Mediacorp's sources, the bazaar will be much smaller than past Ramadan bazaars.

This is in accordance with safe management measures to curb Covid-19 transmission.

However, there is a chance that the bazaar has to be cancelled if the Covid-19 situation worsens.

First bazaar in three years

The annual bazaar was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

Instead of a physical bazaar in 2021, WGS organised an online bazaar called Bazaar Kita in collaboration with the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

