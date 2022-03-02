Back

Jalan Boon Lay & Upper Paya Lebar Road among areas at risk of flash floods on Mar. 2

Stay safe.

Syahindah Ishak | March 02, 2022, 05:40 PM

There is a risk of flash floods in a number of areas across Singapore on Wednesday (March 2) afternoon.

Risk of flash floods

In a series of updates on its social media pages, Singapore's National Water Agency PUB said that the affected areas are Jalan Boon Lay, TPE Slip Road (Punggol West Flyover), Upper Paya Lebar Road, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, Aljunied Road, and Yio Chu Kang Road.

Water levels had reached 90 per cent in drains in these areas, said PUB.

Members of the public are advised to avoid these areas for the next hour.

Heavy rain expected over many areas

PUB also said that heavy rain is expected over many areas in Singapore from 5:30pm to 6:15pm on Wednesday (March 2).

Thundery showers in first two weeks of March 2022

On March 1, the Meteorological Services Singapore (MSS) said that thundery showers are expected on most days in the first fortnight of March 2022, with the monsoon rain band likely to remain over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon, extending into the evening on a few days.

On some of these days, MSS said large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may trigger widespread and heavy thundery showers over the island.

In addition, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore will be expected between the predawn hours and morning.

Overall, the rainfall in the first half of March 2022 is expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore, MSS said.

Top image by Mothership.

