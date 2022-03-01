S'pore will be wet, wet, wet first 2 weeks of March 2022

The first half of March 2022 will likely be as wet as the second half of February 2022, the Meteorological Services Singapore said on March 1.

Thundery showers can be expected on most days in the first fortnight of March 2022, with the monsoon rain band likely to remain over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Thundery showers

Short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon, extending into the evening on a few days.

This is due to strong daytime heating of land areas and the convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.

On some of these days, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may trigger widespread and heavy thundery showers over the island.

In addition, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore will be expected between the predawn hours and morning.

Overall, the rainfall in the first half of March 2022 is expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

Daily temperatures

The daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 34°C on some days.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

Recap: Heavy rainfall on one day in February

On Feb. 27, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region led to the development of moderate to heavy thundery showers over many areas of the island.

The showers were particularly intense over the northern and eastern parts of Singapore.

The daily total rainfall recorded that day was 142mm at Tai Seng.

This was the highest daily total rainfall recorded in February 2022.

