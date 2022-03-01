Back

S'pore will be wet, wet, wet first 2 weeks of March 2022

Wet, wet, wet.

Belmont Lay | March 01, 2022, 05:38 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The first half of March 2022 will likely be as wet as the second half of February 2022, the Meteorological Services Singapore said on March 1.

Thundery showers can be expected on most days in the first fortnight of March 2022, with the monsoon rain band likely to remain over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Thundery showers

Short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon, extending into the evening on a few days.

This is due to strong daytime heating of land areas and the convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.

On some of these days, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may trigger widespread and heavy thundery showers over the island.

In addition, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore will be expected between the predawn hours and morning.

Overall, the rainfall in the first half of March 2022 is expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

Daily temperatures

The daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 34°C on some days.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

Recap: Heavy rainfall on one day in February

On Feb. 27, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region led to the development of moderate to heavy thundery showers over many areas of the island.

The showers were particularly intense over the northern and eastern parts of Singapore.

The daily total rainfall recorded that day was 142mm at Tai Seng.

This was the highest daily total rainfall recorded in February 2022.

Top photo via Unsplash

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Melvin Yong: Government should introduce mandatory unit pricing for supermarkets & grocery retailers

Yong, who is President of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) explained that CASE would be doing more to "help consumers make informed purchasing decisions".

March 01, 2022, 05:04 PM

S'pore labour movement to help grow economy, protect vulnerable & upgrade workers' skills: Chee Hong Tat

Chee said that NTUC welcomes "the pro-worker, inclusive and forward-looking" Budget.

March 01, 2022, 04:51 PM

Seah Kian Peng: SMEs struggling with cost increases, more flexibility needed for hiring migrant workers

While acknowledging there might be businesses who will "take advantage of the situation to profiteer", Seah said that "legitimate and reasonable price increases" should be expected.

March 01, 2022, 04:42 PM

Romeo Tan struggled with his name in school & was bullied for being overweight

He later went on to lose 20kg in three years.

March 01, 2022, 04:35 PM

'Yanxi Palace' lovers reunite in new Chinese historical drama 'Royal Feast'

Looks great.

March 01, 2022, 04:25 PM

Russian soldier's last texts to mom before dying in Ukraine: I'm scared. They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard.

Supposedly retrieved from a dead Russian soldier.

March 01, 2022, 04:13 PM

Ukrainian women & children make Molotov cocktails, local brewery as well

Armed to the teeth.

March 01, 2022, 04:10 PM

European countries waive some regulations for Ukrainian refugees travelling with pets

Pet food has also been delivered to shelters in Ukraine.

March 01, 2022, 03:50 PM

Russia embassy says S'pore imposing sanctions 'anti-Russian', runs against friendly relations

The embassy has labelled the sanctions as "anti-Russian" and circumventing the United Nations Security Council.

March 01, 2022, 02:55 PM

Chinese netizens cheer Russia's invasion, call for young Ukrainian women to be taken in as refugees

Comments that spoke out against these nationalistic Chinese netizens have been removed.

March 01, 2022, 02:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.