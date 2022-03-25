Irish Duck distributor confirms PLQ restaurant serves Irish ducks after man said duck not Irish

Irish Duck Company (IDC), an exclusive distributor of Irish ducks (duh), has confirmed that Duckland at PLQ Mall serves only Irish ducks.

Confirmed: Duck at Duckland was Irish duck

In a Facebook post on Mar. 23, the company backed up Tunglok Group's claims that all of the roast duck dishes at Duckland restaurant were prepared using only Irish ducks from Ireland's Silver Hill Farm.

This was after a man had walked out without paying from Duckland, after he claimed that the duck he had ordered from the restaurant was not Irish on Mar. 23.

IDC said: "As the exclusive distributor of Silver Hill Duck in Asia, we at IDC support Tunglok’s statement that Duckland’s dishes use only Irish duck from the famous Silver Hill Farm in Ireland."

About Irish Duck Company

According to Irish Duck Company's website, it is the only company in the Asean region to distribute ducks from Silver Hill Farm.

The Irish duck, widely regarded as the "wagyu of duck", is a hybrid crossbreed between the Peking Duck and Aylesbury Duck that can only be found on Silver Hill Farm in Ireland.

A 2016 report note that Singapore was at that point the only purchaser of Silver Hill Farms Irish ducks within Southeast Asia and received around 5,000 ducks each week.

Background of incident

A man walked into Duckland at PLQ Mall alone at about 2pm on Mar. 23, where he ordered a half-sized Roast Irish Duck which costs S$35.

When the duck arrived at the man's table, he called the service staff and insisted that he was not served an Irish duck.

Unsatisfied with the service staff's assurances that the duck was indeed an Irish duck, the man asked to see the manager and did the same with the manager.

The man took his belongings and walked away without footing the bill a few minutes after the manager told him the same thing.

You can read IDC's Facebook post below:

