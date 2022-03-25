Back

Irish Duck distributor confirms PLQ restaurant serves Irish ducks after man said duck not Irish

Not a quack.

Fiona Tan | March 25, 2022, 05:21 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Irish Duck Company (IDC), an exclusive distributor of Irish ducks (duh), has confirmed that Duckland at PLQ Mall serves only Irish ducks.

Confirmed: Duck at Duckland was Irish duck

In a Facebook post on Mar. 23, the company backed up Tunglok Group's claims that all of the roast duck dishes at Duckland restaurant were prepared using only Irish ducks from Ireland's Silver Hill Farm.

This was after a man had walked out without paying from Duckland, after he claimed that the duck he had ordered from the restaurant was not Irish on Mar. 23.

IDC said: "As the exclusive distributor of Silver Hill Duck in Asia, we at IDC support Tunglok’s statement that Duckland’s dishes use only Irish duck from the famous Silver Hill Farm in Ireland."

About Irish Duck Company

According to Irish Duck Company's website, it is the only company in the Asean region to distribute ducks from Silver Hill Farm.

The Irish duck, widely regarded as the "wagyu of duck", is a hybrid crossbreed between the Peking Duck and Aylesbury Duck that can only be found on Silver Hill Farm in Ireland.

A 2016 report note that Singapore was at that point the only purchaser of Silver Hill Farms Irish ducks within Southeast Asia and received around 5,000 ducks each week.

Background of incident

A man walked into Duckland at PLQ Mall alone at about 2pm on Mar. 23, where he ordered a half-sized Roast Irish Duck which costs S$35.

When the duck arrived at the man's table, he called the service staff and insisted that he was not served an Irish duck.

Unsatisfied with the service staff's assurances that the duck was indeed an Irish duck, the man asked to see the manager and did the same with the manager.

The man took his belongings and walked away without footing the bill a few minutes after the manager told him the same thing.

You can read IDC's Facebook post below:

More bizarre incidents

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by C W and xiaocai7 from Google Maps

32 digital display panels in Woodgrove HDB lift lobbies vandalised, police investigating

Not cool.

March 25, 2022, 04:09 PM

KKH makes police report over woman's 'incorrect' claim she lost baby after 4-hour wait

Police report filed as no such incident on record.

March 25, 2022, 03:51 PM

Vietnamese woman, 40, illegally imported 1,787 elephant tusks from Nigeria to S'pore worth S$3.3 million

The tusks were falsely declared as 203 packages of groundnuts.

March 25, 2022, 03:32 PM

Teen, 17, pleads guilty to threatening to bomb MRT: 'Guys... we're going to bomb the whole station & everybody inside the train going to die.'

He committed crimes in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

March 25, 2022, 03:04 PM

S'porean loses bag on MRT at Kovan, recovers it within half day thanks to attentive MRT staff

She emphasised her gratitude to the MRT staff who helped her.

March 25, 2022, 02:34 PM

Lee Kuan Yew & S'pore mentioned in Ukraine President Zelensky's 'Servant of the People' TV show

A scene in the series depicted Ukrainian politicians discussing the best ways of fighting corruption.

March 25, 2022, 02:19 PM

Asians keel over as British etiquette expert eats rice with fork & knife

Most certainly.

March 25, 2022, 01:54 PM

Italy fails to qualify for 2022 World Cup after losing 1-0 to North Macedonia via late goal

Shocking.

March 25, 2022, 01:03 PM

ChiCha x Brotherbird collaboration births Dong Ding Oolong Croissants with tea jelly centre

Woh.

March 25, 2022, 12:48 PM

Husband in China hangs on to wife on balcony to shield her from house fire, he dies from severe burns

He suffered from 98 per cent burns to his body and succumbed to his injuries.

March 25, 2022, 11:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.