S'pore man walks out of Irish duck restaurant in PLQ without paying after saying duck not Irish

What the duck.

Fasiha Nazren | March 24, 2022, 12:28 PM

It seems like restaurants in Singapore have been seeing more eccentric customers these days.

Encounter with a "duck guru"

In an Instagram post by Tung Lok Group on Mar. 23, the F&B establishment claimed that they encountered a "duck guru" at Duckland's PLQ outlet.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TungLok Group (@tunglokgroup)

In the post, the "duck guru" in question was a walk-in guest who entered the eatery at about 2pm on the same day.

The man, who came alone, proceeded to order a half-sized Roast Irish Duck which costs S$35.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PS Food Diary ✏️ (@ps.fooddiary)

Claims duck not Irish

However, when the duck was served, he apparently called the service staff over and insisted that what he was served was not an Irish duck.

Video from tunglokgroup on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, Duckland states that it serves only an exclusive breed of duck called the Silver Hill Irish duck.

When a service staff assured him that it was indeed an Irish duck, he asked for the manager who also told him the same thing.

Video from tunglokgroup on Instagram.

Here's the full video:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Duckland (@ducklandsg)

Walked out without paying

The restaurant said that after a few minutes, he took his belongings and walked out of the restaurant without paying for his order.

The duck is understood to have been discarded.

It added that it shared this information as "a warning" to other restaurants and business owners to keep a lookout for this person.

"We will be making a police report and he can expect a visit from the authorities for leaving the restaurant without paying for his food order."

Top image from @tunglokgroup and @ps.fooddiary on Instagram.

