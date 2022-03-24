Back

S'pore woman secretly learns to drive to get licence to prank parents by acting as private hire driver

Clearly fond of surprising her parents.

Low Jia Ying | March 24, 2022, 02:57 AM

A woman in Singapore took driving lessons for six months and received her licence in secret just to pull off a semi-elaborate prank on her parents.

In a gotcha video she uploaded onto TikTok, the woman disguised herself as her parents' private hire driver and then revealed it was her all along — much to her parents' surprise.

@minxchen_ It was the most torturing 6 months of my life because of how much I anticipated for this day. 😭😂#fyp #sgfyp #sgtiktok #surprise #family #prank #driving ♬ THATS WHAT I WANT - Lil Nas X

Took license in secret for six months to pull off prank

Explaining the set-up of the prank in a car she just rented, the woman, who goes by Min on TikTok, said she had just passed her driving test two days ago.

She wrote: "For six months, I've been secretly learning how to drive without my parents' knowledge."

She described it as the "most torturing six months of [her] life" because she was eagerly anticipating to finally be able to pull the prank off.

Setting up of prank

Min told her parents she would be taking them out to "somewhere special", and while they were getting ready to leave, slipped out of the house by herself and into the rented car.

She also put on sunglasses, a jacket and a cap to disguise herself as their private hire driver.

The prank

Min, in her private hire driver get-up, then arrived to pick her parents and boyfriend up.

Her boyfriend, who was in on the prank, pretends to call Min to ask where she was, keeping up the ruse that the real Min was nowhere to be found.

Acting as a "rude impatient" driver, she then grumbles to her unknowing passengers: "You know I wait very long?"

She then drives off, sparking reactions from her passengers:

"Excuse me, still got one more person."

"I told you got one more person."

Her father sitting in the front seat then unbuckles his seat belt, asking their "driver" to let them out.

Worried that he'll open the door of the moving car, she then reveals her identity, exclaiming: "It's me! I learnt driving!"

Her parents then reacted with shock and disbelief that she was able to drive.

"Y'all cannot tell my voice meh?", she asked her parents who fell for the prank.

Not her first time surprising parents

Clearly fond of surprises, Min had earlier this month uploaded a viral TikTok video that showed her surprising her mother with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Min had apparently saved up to buy the bag for her mother, who did not dare step into a Louis Vuitton store a decade ago as she felt she "didn't look good enough" to even enter.

All photos via @minxchen_/TikTok

