S'pore woman worked for a decade to buy LV bag for mum who didn't dare walk into shop last time

She started working while schooling in polytechnic and ran her own home-based business.

Belmont Lay | March 15, 2022, 03:13 AM

A woman in Singapore worked and saved up for a decade so that she could eventually buy her mother a Louis Vuitton bag as a surprise.

The woman, who shared what she did for her mother via TikTok, explained in the video caption that she was driven to start working and running her own home-based baking business while still schooling in polytechnic.

@minxchen_ I just know I work really really hard while schooling in poly and running my home based business because I never wanted them to feel otherwise about themselves again. I've grown so much throughout this journey and they're the reason why I'm here today. They were my pillar of strength in everything I do. I hope they're proud of me because I'm so lucky to have the best parents :") #mother #love #family #surprise#fyp #sgfyp #smallbusiness ♬ original sound - Min

What video showed

In the opening caption of the video, the woman, wrote about what motivated her:

When I was in primary school window shopping with my mum, she pointed to me a bag that she really liked.

I told her we should go in to take a look. She said no because she didn't look good enough to enter the store.

I didn't understand why.

But I told myself I'll never make my mum feel that way when I can be independent.

At the LV store

The next scene cut to the daughter surprising her mother at the Louis Vuitton Island Store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

A staff walked to the mother to hand over a purchase.

The mother was then seen unboxing the surprise -- that was perhaps too obvious to remain a surprise.

But the mother was still surprised, nonetheless.

And naturally, joy all around.

And the mandatory "V" for "Vuitton" pose.

The bag? It is a Pochette Métis, which retails for S$4,100.

