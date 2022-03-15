Back

Kampong Bahru cafe specialises in unique, pretty desserts with Spanish influences

A small taste of Barcelona.

Karen Lui | March 15, 2022, 08:13 PM

Nestled among the row of shophouses along Kampong Bahru Road, Dolç Patisserie specialises in cakes and pastries that combine "French techniques and Spanish influences".

Food prices range from S$4 for a muffin to S$65 for a Charlotte whole cake.

The minimalist interior features white and wooden furnishings with plants to spruce up the dine-in space.

Besides sweets and pastries, the cafe has a lunch menu, including sandwiches, that starts at S$11 for a bacon mushroom quiche.

Photo by Hax Mays on Google Map.

Here are some highlights from its menu.

Christmas bauble-looking cake

Photo by @dolcpatisserie on Instagram.

Known as the Charlotte, the cake contains creamy mascarpone cheese mousse, strawberry compote, and accents of basil encased in a red chocolate shell.

Photo by @dolcpatisserie on Instagram.

Despite its Christmas bauble-like appearance, it fits right in with other festive occasions or celebrations and is available all year round for S$9.50.

The cake is also available in a whole cake version with a shape that resembles a bundt cake.

Photo by @dolcpatisserie on Instagram.

Priced at S$65, orders for the whole cake needs to be placed three days in advance.

Easter donuts

You can look out for Dolç Patisserie's seasonal baked items during limited periods of the year that feature treats that are commonly found in Barcelona.

With Easter arriving in a month's time, they have brought back their Bunyols de l'Empordà for a limited time.

According to Dolç Patisserie, these aniseed-flavoured donuts are typically consumed during the Easter season in Barcelona.

They retail for S$7 for five pieces.

Photo by Dolç Patisserie's Facebook page.

Their previous seasonal offerings include Roscon de Reyes, Coca de Sant Joan, and Classic Panettone.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dolç Patisserie (@dolcpatisserie)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dolç Patisserie (@dolcpatisserie)

Panettone is a sweet bread originally from Milan, usually prepared and enjoyed for Christmas and New Year in the West.

Other cakes and tarts

If you prefer something tart, they have a range of fruit tarts (S$8.50) each, including the Calamansi Tart and Passionfruit Meringue.

Chocoholics can check out the Bananier (S$9) and Royale (S$9).

Photo by @dolcpatisserie on Instagram.

You can also pick up classic viennoiserie such as croissants (from S$4.20) and pain au chocolat (S$4.80), donuts (from S$4), muffins (S$4), baguette (S$4.50), and brioche loaf (from S$9).

Ham and cheese croissant (S$5). Photo by Dolç Patisserie's Facebook page.

Photo by Dolç Patisserie's Facebook page.

You can purchase the items in-store or order via their online store for pick-up or home delivery.

Dolç Patisserie

Photo by Hax Mays on Google Map.

Address: 67 Kampong Bahru Road #01-00, Singapore 169371

Opening hours:

Monday, Wednesday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm

Sunday, 10:30am to 5pm

Closed on Tuesdays.

Top images by Hax Mays via Google Maps and Dolç Patisserie's Instagram page.

