Popular DLLM Lok Lok opens 2nd outlet in Jurong, operates till 4am from Tuesday to Sunday

DLLM Lok Lok has a new opened its second outlet in Jurong, giving Westies a new supper place.

If their name sounds familiar, it's because DLLM also has an outlet in MacPherson, where they have become known for their JB-style lok lok.

One key difference, however, is that the Jurong outlet operates until 4am every day, which is much later than its MacPherson branch.

S$1 skewers

At DLLM, skewers cost S$1 each. For JB-style lok lok, skewers are fried or grilled, as opposed to being boiled.

There's a good variety of ingredients here, so you should be able to find your favourites.

Besides the usual meat, vegetables, and processed food, you can also find yam rolls, pork taiwan sausages, fried zai er, smoked duck, and coin bak kwa.

Six sauces, mostly housemade, are available to complement the skewers.

Thai Nam Jin, a spicy sauce with a tang of lemon

Chinchalok, made with shallots, chilli padi and lime

Salted Egg Yolk (for salty people, according to DLLM)

Sweet Thai Chilli, which is not too spicy

Satay Sauce

Condensed Milk

If you want to load up on carbs, there's something called the Ah Ma Mee to go with your lok lok.

Each serving costs S$2.50, and comes in three flavours: Tomyum, Curry, and Chicken.

DLLM Lok Lok

Jurong outlet

Address: 511 Upper Jurong Road, Singapore 638366

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 6pm to 4am (last order at 3:15am)

Closed on Mondays

MacPherson outlet (Closing on Apr. 3):

Address: 171 MacPherson Road Singapore 348536

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 3pm to 10:30pm (last order at 10:15pm)

Closed on Mondays

