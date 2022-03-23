Back

'Crazy Rich Asians 2' to resume with new screenwriter

Time to make more money.

Belmont Lay | March 23, 2022, 12:08 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The long-awaited sequel to Crazy Rich Asians looks back on track as Chinese-Australian writer Amy Wang has been hired as the sole writer to replace the co-writers of the first instalment following a pay parity dispute.

Wang, a story editor on Netflix’s Brothers Sun, is the sole credited writer on the sequel.

The sequel will be directed by Jon M Chu and original cast members Henry Golding and Constance Wu will return.

The naming of Wang as the sole writer has put the project back on track.

Sequel stalled

The sequel to the first movie was announced shortly after Crazy Rich Asians hit the screens in 2018.

As talks for the sequel were ongoing, the pandemic struck.

Golding has said that with pandemic restrictions lifting worldwide, he “can’t wait to get back to Singapore”, where the first installment was filmed.

Pay dispute issue

Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim wrote the first Crazy Rich Asians movie.

Lim subsequently exited negotiations in 2019 for her return to the sequel after it was revealed that Chiarelli was allegedly going to be paid almost 10 times more than her.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lim was reportedly offered around US$110,000 compared to Chiarelli's far more lucrative US$800,000 to US$1 million deal.

Warner Bros explained the pay disparity was due to Chiarelli having more experience penning feature films, including The Proposal and Now You See Me 2, while Lim was predominantly known as a TV writer.

Producers reportedly spent five months trying to replace Lim in February 2019 before they approached her with a higher number.

Chiarelli then offered to split his fee with Lim to bridge the gap, but Lim declined.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Pete has been nothing but incredibly gracious, but what I make shouldn't be dependent on the generosity of the white-guy writer."

Move to walk away lauded

Director Chu posted a lengthy statement on Twitter at the time in support of Lim’s decision to leave the franchise.

“I’m proud that she was able to stand up for her own measure of worth and walk away when she felt like she was being undervalued,” he wrote.

After her departure from the movie, Lim told The Hollywood Reporter that women and people of colour were often treated as “soy sauce” in the film industry.

She said they were hired to add cultural flavour without being credited fairly for their contributions.

“Being evaluated that way can’t help but make you feel that is how they view my contributions,” she said.

First movie a money-maker

The original 2018 movie grossed nearly US$240 million at the global box office.

In 2020, Golding had already explained why it was taking so long to get the sequel out after the successful first movie.

He told IndieWire that Chu was “still at that stage with trying to create a viable storyline for the next two movies”.

Golding continued: “Sometimes, it’s really difficult to translate [the original books] onto the big screen, and with the pressure of trying to keep up the same interest we had with the first movie. The bar has already been raised really high.”

In September 2020, Golding told Digital Spy that he had spoken to Chu, and was told the sequel's script was still unfinished at that time.

"It's a very complicated process because, visually, sometimes a novel doesn't make as much sense as it would on the screen in a direct adaptation. So you have to really change it up to make it interesting," Golding said.

What sequel will be about

Crazy Rich Asians 2 will likely focus on Rachel, Constance Wu's character, and her relationship with her birth father and half-brother.

But storylines for fan favorites like Awkwafina's Peik Lin Goh, who does not factor heavily in the follow-up books, would deviate greatly from the source material.

The screenwriters are expected to draw narrative threads from the original and the book sequel, China Rich Girlfriend, as well as invent new storylines for the characters, like Peik Lin, who were created or had an increased role for the first movie.

Top photo via Warner Bros

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Toast Box’s only Kopi Master Trainer has been training Kopi Masters in S’pore & overseas since 2007

Fun fact: She does not like to drink kopi.

March 23, 2022, 11:29 AM

M'sian students visit teacher's grave after finishing exams in show of gratitude

"Without cikgu (teacher), we wouldn't have been able to learn. Hope you're resting in peace cikgu," wrote the student.

March 23, 2022, 11:09 AM

Elusive Arctic Roll ice cream cake spotted at selected FairPrice outlets, retailing for S$5.45 each

Fastest finger first.

March 23, 2022, 10:33 AM

S'pore gives S$750,000 in healthcare aid to Palestine Authority, will establish embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel

Singapore supports a negotiated two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

March 23, 2022, 09:28 AM

Resident NUS UTown cat gets free pillow by sleeping on someone’s tote bag

It is her tote bag now.

March 23, 2022, 02:45 AM

Woman stuck in China restaurant due to quarantine ate free unlimited hotpot for 3 days

When hotpot is life.

March 23, 2022, 01:29 AM

Blue bioluminescent waves at S’pore beach provide rare surprising magical display by nature

Extraordinary.

March 23, 2022, 01:05 AM

13,166 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths in S’pore on Mar. 22

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.74.

March 22, 2022, 09:54 PM

S'poreans aged 18 & above can apply to volunteer for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Waka waka, eh eh.

March 22, 2022, 09:21 PM

Winners of S$100,000 S'pore Hunt The Mouse gold coin in 2019 win S$100,000 again in 2022

They succeeded through the hard work of their team of 6.

March 22, 2022, 08:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.