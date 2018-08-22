12 things I liked & disliked about Crazy Rich Asians as a heterosexual, Chinese cis male with friends from all racial categories

These days, it is de rigueur to state who you are and where you are coming from, as well as your sexual orientation, and if you have friends from all racial categories, before you are allowed to have an opinion.

Because anything you say can and will be used against you, as people with an Internet connection can get offended and will then call you a misogynistic, racist bigot who walks around with moral blinkers and not being representative, while trying to make others invisible.

This is so as we are at this stage where the Internet is no longer in its infancy due to fast connections letting people have less time to think, and anyone can suddenly be woke and a critic, and shout you into oblivion.

It is also at a point where people choose to exercise their freedom of speech over exercise, and where the days of making fun of everything are over, as everyone can cause offense and take offence.

Therefore, as a heterosexual, Chinese cis male with friends from all racial categories, who is born in the 1980s, with a BMI of 22.6 (healthy, low risk range), this is what I liked and disliked about the Crazy Rich Asians movie, having declared my roots and who I represent.

The rest of this article contains major spoilers. You have been warned. Do not read any further if you do not want the movie spoiled for you.

Okay, you still here? Let’s go.

1. Kitty Pong: 👍👍👍 If you are straight and you don’t like Fiona Xie’s character, then you are gay.

And even though Xie has already said she was not playing herself and was just being a versatile actress in this role, I choose to believe otherwise.

2. The scene where chants of “Ku ku jiao” broke out on screen: 👍👍👍👍👍👍 This marked the most pivotal moment in the movie for me as a Singaporean male, because watching a rom com with no explosions and no one shouting “Black Hawk down!” can be as trying as watching paint dry. But the inclusion of this scene — I shed a tear.

It is actually the most pivotal moment in Hollywood history, where a quintessential Singaporean term rings out loud and clear globally to sold-out audiences, no matter if they are red or yellow, black and white. Chao Ah Beng represent.

3. Astrid: 👍 Before Aug. 21, 2018, I had no idea who Gemma Chan was. Damn son.

4. The mahjong scene: 👍👍👍👍 Before I watched the movie, I read a widely-shared article explaining the symbolism and significance of the mahjong scene between Eleanor and Rachel. This scene wasn’t in the book, but was made for the movie.

Mahjong is one of the most versatile games in the world, where it is played differently in different countries, as rules evolve locally, and get passed on from one generation to the next.

But the scene will go down in cinematic history for having two very strong women butt heads.

5. That Raffles Hotel doorman: 👍 A lot of disagreeable noises have been made about how there is a lack of minority races represented in the movie, and if they do appear, they are are seen in servile roles.

But that clearly doesn’t gel with the fact that this man is an icon in Singapore and who is so recognisable, he is now forever immortalised on film.

6. Iconic shots of Singapore: 👍 It is a novelty to see Singapore in a Hollywood movie. But the best part is to see if these scenes age well. Ten years from 2018, these futuristic scenes of Marina Bay Sands might actually even look backward.

1. Pierre Png’s abs: 👎👎👎👎👎 Such scenes only serve to perpetuate unrealistic expectations of men in the real world. A big thumbs down.

2. The strange Chinese heritage of the Young family: 👎👎 They make dumplings and they speak Cantonese and sometimes Hokkien or Teochew, but they look remotely Peranakan as well. If they are meant to be Peranakan, they should pepper their dialogue with Malay speech.

3. Rachel not knowing Nick is heir to a massive fortune and from the wealthiest family this part of the world: 👎👎👎 The movie is clearly set in a modern day context, where information flows faster than one can finish a plate of food.

If Rachel is NYU professor material, surely she can google? But let’s not quibble about the minor points and let a loophole get in the way of a good fairy tale.

4. Romanticising tissue-selling: 👎👎👎 It is kind of okay to acknowledge that selling tissue in public is such a common sight in Singapore, but it also feels a bit insensitive.

Sometimes tissue-sellers are syndicates or foreigners out to make a quick buck, but most of the time, the backstory can be quite tragic.

Some of these folks who do it are really old and they would rather keep their pride than seek help from the authorities and lose the sense of autonomy over their lives.

5. Lack of heartland shots: 👎 Since the movie has gone so far and is so bold with what they are doing, it could have really pushed the boundaries by showcasing more of the rest of Singapore as experienced by 85 percent of the population daily.

For example, scenes between Rachel and Peik Lin when they are talking, can take place in a random satellite town, without even having a good reason why they should be there in the first place, but they are, anyways.

Rachel wants to experience the Singapore Nick knows like the back of his hand, no?

6. Sikh guards scaring the Chinese women: 👎 This scene plays into the racial stereotypes, but it can be read as a nod to the socially-unacceptable things the older generation of Singaporeans used to say.

So, if you are a youngish Singaporean and you go, “Oh, that’s not too nice to show that”, you are more woke than the older generation, who are just going to laugh out loud at that scene and not even recognise that’s pretty nasty.

Overall, fanciful

Overall, it was an okay movie.

It is definitely a win for the Singapore Tourism Board. And it is impressive to see local thespians in a major Hollywood production. Who would have thought this day would come, right?

And kudos to Pierre Png and Tan Kheng Hua, their roles were actually pretty major.

Fans of the book would probably feel the movie doesn’t do the book full justice though, as a lot of subplots got trimmed.

But a sequel wouldn’t be surprising, judging by the box office returns in the first week.

