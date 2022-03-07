No more Chicken Mushroom’O at Old Chang Kee S'pore

Bad news: the Chicken Mushroom’O is no longer available at Old Chang Kee.

A saddened Mothership reader had written in about the news, after an Old Chang Kee staff informed him over social media that the removal would be "permanent".

The Chicken Mushroom’O differs from its curry counterpart not just in filling, but also in its buttery pastry instead of the usual deep fried shell.

When asked, a spokesperson for Old Chang Kee confirmed that the Chicken Mushroom’O is currently not available for sale due to limited shelving space, with seasonal products such as the Cheezy Curry Chicken’O introduced as replacements.

However, the spokesperson added that the Chicken Mushroom'O will eventually return, contrary to what the above customer was told.

You can get it for S$1.70 each when it does.

Top image via Old Chang Kee, @vivienneeluv on Instagram