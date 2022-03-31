Cava: New pet-friendly cafe in Upper Thomson with interesting brunch items

Cava, a new pet-friendly cafe has opened recently in Upper Thomson.

Pet-friendly alfresco area

Pawrents are welcome to dine with fur kids at the alfresco space.

A neon sign that says "Ça va?" or "How are you?" in French illuminates a wall in the alfresco area.

Cyclists in the area stopping for a quick break will also appreciate the space to park their bikes.

The indoor dining space is divided into two sections.

The smaller area with the coffee bar and counter predominantly adheres to a woody and neutral tones with a green statement wall.

The larger half boasts more splashes of green as well as more seats.

There's also an alfresco backyard for events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ｄｏｇｇａｅｂｉ (@doggaebi)

Despite the large seating area, a Google review noted that the waiting time for a seat can take some time—probably because the cafe is new and popular.

Menu highlights

Besides the usual cafe brunch fare, here are some less common items that Cava offers on their menu.

The Otah Bruschetta (S$16) is served with keropok fries, and you have the option of adding a grilled cheese topping (+ S$2).

Diners can choose to have their Chicken and Croffles (S$18) grilled or fried (+S$1), which includes a whole chicken thigh and a croissant-waffle hybrid served with butter maple and a coleslaw salad.

The Cava Burger (S$17) comprises crispy chicken thigh, melted cheddar, grilled pineapple, sauteed wild mushrooms in between two brioche buns, and a side of parmesan fries.

The option to upgrade the meat to Wagyu (additional S$2) is also available.

Despite its eyebrow-raising name, the C.C.B (S$9), which features oven-baked cheese, corn, and bacon, has received a number of positive feedback for its cheesiness and creaminess (get your mind out of the gutter!).

Drink prices range from S$4 for an Espresso to S$8 for an iced Puff Rice Café Latte.

On the other hand, desserts start at S$7 for a slice of Ondeh-Ondeh Cake to S$10 for a Warm Chocolate Cake.

Pretty much your average cafe prices here.

You might have to be a little patient after being seated too, as a few diners have lamented the long waiting time of around 30 minutes to an hour for their food.

You can also make takeaway and delivery orders via their website.

Cava

Address: 8 Jalan Gelenggang, Singapore 578190 (nearest MRT station is Bright Hill MRT station)

Opening Hours: 10am to 10:30pm, daily

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, This is a new job ad. If you’re good atleading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out

Top images by @doggaebi and @ziggy_the_lilac_frenchie on Instagram.