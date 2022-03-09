No, S'poreans still can't drive into M'sia from April 1, 2022 when its borders reopen

Contrary to what some believe, or suspected they might have heard, people in Singapore cannot drive to Johor Bahru -- yet.

In response to media queries, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said: "We are working with our Malaysian counterparts to expand VTL (Land) in a safe and progressive manner, so as to resume more trade, economic and social activities between the two countries."

"We will share more details when ready."

Malaysia hasn't stated plans

Malaysia has not stated in concrete terms the reopening of the Causeway for quarantine-free entry to private drivers.

So far, Malaysia has only announced it will reopen its borders to international visitors from April 1, 2022.

Fully vaccinated arriving travellers can enter Malaysia without quarantine, but will have to undergo pre-departure tests (RT-PCR) and upon-arrival tests (RTK-Antigen under professional supervision) 24 hours after arrival.

Current arrangement for land crossing: Land VTL

The current land crossing arrangement in place before April 1 is the land VTL scheme, where travellers can book bus tickets on either Transtar or Causeway Link.

The Singapore authorities have also not revealed any plans to allow drivers to use the Causeway.

Both countries would have to announce their plans before the feasibility of driving to and from Malaysia via the Causeway is known.

For example, even if Malaysia unilaterally allows drivers from Singapore to use the Causeway to go to Malaysia, Singapore might still implement a stay home notice period for those entering via private vehicles.

At the moment, without the the private vehicle option, Singapore and Malaysia have implemented the vaccinated travel lanes by air and land.

What happens from April 1, 2022?

Visitors to Malaysia, including Singaporeans, will need to download the MySejahtera tracking app and fill up a pre-departure travel form to enter Malaysia from April 1.

The reopening of Malaysia's international borders means that the number of Singapore travellers who can enter Malaysia from April 1 will not be capped.

But the existing cap on the number of travellers who can enter Singapore quarantine-free remains for now.

Singapore still only allows those travelling from Malaysia to be exempt from quarantine if they do so via the VTL scheme, capped at 4,320 visitors both ways each day by bus.

The cap for air VTL for individual countries is not revealed.

Those who do not use the VTL scheme are subjected to a seven-day stay home notice.

