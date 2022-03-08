Back

M'sia to fully reopen borders to international travellers from Apr. 1, 2022

Reopening.

Syahindah Ishak | March 08, 2022, 06:01 PM

Malaysia will fully reopen its borders to international travellers starting Apr. 1, 2022.

This was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a press conference on Tuesday (Mar. 8).

Malaysians can travel overseas starting Apr. 1

According to Ismail, starting Apr. 1, Malaysians will be allowed to travel to other countries that has also opened its borders.

For fully-vaccinated travellers entering Malaysia from Apr. 1, they will not be required to undergo quarantine.

However, they must do a PCR swab test two days before departure and a ART test 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia.

More information for unvaccinated travellers will be announced by the Malaysian Health Minister on Mar. 9.

Ismail also said countries with vaccinated travel lanes with Malaysia will continue to abide by the VTL rules.

Countries on Malaysia’s VTL list include Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, and Indonesia.

Top image by Esmonde Yong via Unsplash.

