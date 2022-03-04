Hany Soh suggests Baby Shark or CocoMelon-style songs could help S'porean kids become 'green champions'

Would you fancy a Baby Shark-style jingle to educate young Singaporeans on the importance of green initiatives?

That's an idea that Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Hany Soh brought up in Parliament today (Mar. 4).

During the Ministry of Communications & Information Committee of Supply debate, she asked:

"Whether a collaboration with Mediacorp will be explored to introduce a cartoon series using rhythmic content akin to Baby Shark or CocoMelon YouTube channel songs involving mascots like Captain Green, Water Wally to attract and educate young audiences to become our young, budding green champions."

For those who don't know, Captain Green is the frog mascot for Singapore's Clean and Green campaign while Water Wally is the national water agency PUB's droplet-shaped mascot.

Past collaboration with PinkFong

A Baby Shark-style song to promote water-saving tips in Singapore is not unheard of, though.

In fact, in 2021, PUB partnered with Pinkfong (the company behind Baby Shark) to release a dance-along music video called "Turn off the Tap!".

The music video stars Water Wally, his sister Water Sally and the pink mascot himself, Pinkfong.

