PUB to release water-saving tips song with entertainment company behind 'Baby Shark'

Do, do, do~

Fasiha Nazren | January 19, 2021, 03:40 PM

By now, popular children's song "Baby Shark" should be in every parent's playlist.

And it seems that another earworm will be released in Singapore soon.

Water-saving song

National water agency PUB has partnered with Pinkfong, a mascot from the South Korean educational entertainment company with the same name, to release a dance-along music video.

Called "Turn off the Tap!", the music video will feature PUB's mascots Water Wally and Sally teaching water-saving tips to Pinkfong and young children.

In case you didn't know, Water Sally is Water Wally's sister who was recently introduced in Dec. 2020.

Launching on Jan. 20

The music has been described as "infectiously catchy" and it will also feature other characters from the Baby Shark family.

The music video will be launched on Jan. 20, 2021 on PUB's website, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook page.

Stay tuned.

Top image from Pinkfong's Facebook page and screenshot from PUB's Instagram page.

