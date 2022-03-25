Attack on Titan-themed cafe to open at Esplanade mall on Apr. 1, 2022

Anime concept cafe Aniplus is bringing an "Attack on Titan" Final Season-themed experience to diners on Apr. 1.

"Attack on Titan", which is in its fourth and final season, is slated to air its series finale on Apr. 3.

Located in Esplanade Mall, the cafe will be offering themed food and beverages as well as limited-edition collectibles.

Prices range from S$7.90 for a drink to S$19.90 for a Colossal Burger.

Recreated world of Marley

Aniplus has decked out its cafe space with interior inspired by the anime series.

Two Titans will greet diners upon entering the cafe.

Fans can also enjoy the photo opportunities with the Survey Corps.

Themed food and drinks

Aniplus has a curated menu that is inspired by certain characters and events in the anime.

Mains

1. Colossal Burger (S$19.90)

Served with fries, the meaty burger is named after the Colossal Titan.

2. Potatoes and Meat (S$15.90)

A combination of the food that Sasha who later died in battle was known to enjoy.

3. Welcome to Paradis Island (S$15.90)

The omelette rice with curry was inspired by the scene where Eren tosses the Marleyan ship on the shore off Paradis Island.

4. Titan Grub (S$15.90)

Aniplus also offers an all-day breakfast platter.

Desserts

1. Through the Broken Wall (S$13.90)

The thick toast is filled with cubes of French toast, vanilla ice cream, chocolate wafer sticks, and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

2. Devils of Paradis (S$13.90)

The green parfait represents the Scout Regiment’s cape.

3. The Dessert Cart (S$13.90)

This dessert is inspired by the Cart Titan who carries ammunition and supplies on her back.

4. Revenge for Liberio (S$13.90)

The apple crumble dessert is inspired by the scene where the Jaw Titan crashes through the ground below Eren.

Beverages

Named after the Survey Corps, each drink is priced at S$7.90.

1. Mikasa

2. Jean

3. Hange

4. Levi

With every S$14 spent on the collaborative menu, you can bring home a set of limited-edition collectibles including a Titan Postcard and a sticker set.

Merchandise and collectibles

A diverse line-up of exclusive collaboration merchandise will be available at Aniplus, such as trading can badges, acrylic stand set, character shikishi boards, and clear folders.

Aniplus will also be giving a specially designed Large Postcard to visitors who purchase S$15 worth of Attack on Titan merchandise. Those who purchase S$25 worth of Attack on Titan goods can receive an exclusive Character Can Badge.

Attack on Titan x Aniplus cafe

Address: 8 Raffles Avenue, #01-13C Annexe, Esplanade Mall

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily

Read more

For more Attack on Titan-related events, check out the exhibition that is currently available at the Art Science Museum until July 3.

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, This is a new job ad. If you’re good atleading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out

Top images by Aniplus.