Elusive Arctic Roll ice cream cake spotted at selected FairPrice outlets, retailing for S$5.45 each

The old-school Arctic Roll has returned to shelves in selected supermarkets in Singapore.

However, you got to be quick because it seems that almost everyone is on the hunt for this elusive ice cream.

For the uninitiated, an Arctic roll is a British ice cream roll cake made of vanilla ice cream with raspberry jam wrapped in a sponge cake.

The cake is best enjoyed after thawing it at room temperature for a few minutes.

Retailing for S$5.45 a box, you can buy yourself a slice of sweet nostalgia... if you manage to find it.

Selected FairPrice outlets

According to eagle-eyed shoppers who shared their success in locating it on Facebook, here are some of the supermarkets where this popular confectionery was seen in the past week (in no specific order):

FairPrice Northpoint City

FairPrice Jurong Point B1

FairPrice Finest Scotts Square

FairPrice SingPost Centre

FairPrice Orchard Grand Court

FairPrice Hillion Mall

FairPrice Tampines Mall

FairPrice Eastpoint

FairPrice Clementi Avenue 3

FairPrice NEX

FairPrice Xtra Hougang Street 91

FairPrice Finest Junction 8

FairPrice Dawson Road

Since the 80s

This old-school dessert's heyday dates back to the 1980s.

Here's a retro television commercial of the product:

When sales slumped in the 1990s, manufacturer Birds Eye stopped producing this dessert.

It made a brief reappearance back in the market in 2008 (which was the only time this not-so-old writer got to try it).

The dessert is so well-loved that other merchants have created their own versions of the Arctic roll under the name "Ice Cream Roll" that are available in the UK.

If you're not brand-conscious, RedMart sells Sainsbury's Ice Cream Roll for S$3.50 each.

Mothership has reached out to FairPrice for more information and will update this article when we get a response.

For those hoping to get their hands on it, may the odds be ever in your favour in your hunt for the Arctic Roll.

Top images via Edde Edeleden Chan via Fairprice Super Savers Facebook group and @metal_fortress on Instagram.