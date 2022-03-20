Back

20% off all meat & vegetable dishes from 10pm at Haidilao PLQ & VivoCity

One more reason to stay up late.

Karen Lui | March 29, 2022, 03:41 PM

Night owls can satisfy their hotpot cravings at a discounted price at Haidilao's PLQ and VivoCity outlets.

On Mar. 25, Haidilao announced that diners can purchase all meat and vegetable dishes at 20 per cent off from 10pm from Monday to Sunday.

This promotion is not valid on a public holiday and eve of a public holiday.

Some of the meat dishes on the menu are Signature Beef, Pork Jowl, and Grass Fed Lamb Slice.

Photo from Haidilao Singapore's Facebook page.

Photo from Haidilao Singapore's Facebook page.

The vegetable dishes on the menu include crown daisy (also known as "dang oh"), lettuce, cabbage, and lotus root.

Photo from Haidilao Singapore's Facebook page.

Photo from Haidilao Singapore's Facebook page.

Click here to make your reservations for the PLQ branch and here for the VivoCity branch.

Haidilao @ PLQ

Photo by Desmond Tan on Google Maps.

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Road 03-11 to 12 Paya Lebar Quarter, 409057

Opening hours: 10:30am to 3am, daily

Haidilao @ VivoCity

Photo by Haidilao on Google Maps.

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #03-09 Vivocity, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10:30am to 2am, daily

Top images via @jeilephant on Instagram and Haidilao on Google Maps.

