20% off all meat & vegetable dishes from 10pm at Haidilao PLQ & VivoCity

Night owls can satisfy their hotpot cravings at a discounted price at Haidilao's PLQ and VivoCity outlets.

On Mar. 25, Haidilao announced that diners can purchase all meat and vegetable dishes at 20 per cent off from 10pm from Monday to Sunday.

This promotion is not valid on a public holiday and eve of a public holiday.

Some of the meat dishes on the menu are Signature Beef, Pork Jowl, and Grass Fed Lamb Slice.

The vegetable dishes on the menu include crown daisy (also known as "dang oh"), lettuce, cabbage, and lotus root.

Click here to make your reservations for the PLQ branch and here for the VivoCity branch.

Haidilao @ PLQ

Haidilao @ PLQ

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Road 03-11 to 12 Paya Lebar Quarter, 409057 Opening hours: 10:30am to 3am, daily Haidilao @ VivoCity Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #03-09 Vivocity, Singapore 098585 Opening hours: 10:30am to 2am, daily

