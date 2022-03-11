Back

11 more Thomson-East Coast Line stations opening in second half of 2022

The Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line will open in stages from 2027 and 2030, respectively.

Jane Zhang | March 09, 2022, 12:17 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

More stations of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) are expected to be operational later this year, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran announced in Parliament on Wednesday (Mar. 9).

In August 2021, six new stations opened as part of phase two of the TEL, connecting to the TEL phase one stations: Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South.

11 more TEL stations expected to open later this year

The current TEL stations that are operational are: Woodlands North, Woodlands, Woodlands South, Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson, and Caldecott.

Photo via LTA.

In his Committee of Supply speech, Iswaran announced that 11 more TEL stations are expected to commence service in the second half of 2022.

With the new stations, residents living in the north will be directly connected to many destinations in the city and travel times will be significantly shortened, he said.

Specifically, people living or working near stations such as Great World, Maxwell, and Shenton Way will have direct connections to the rest of the MRT network.

Once the TEL is fully opened over the next few years, Iswaran said, more than 240,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk from a TEL station.

Updates on Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line

Iswaran also gave updates on two other upcoming MRT lines: Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line.

The Jurong Region Line (JRL) will be the seventh MRT line in the country, and will open in stages from 2027.

The JRL will serve the northwestern part of Singapore, connecting towns such as Chua Chu Kang, Tengah, and Jurong to Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the Jurong Innovation District, Iswaran announced.

Photo via LTA.

The Cross Island Line (CRL) will be Singapore's eighth MRT line, and will open in stages from 2030.

The first stage will comprise 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill, and include a three-station extension from Elias to Punggol.

Photo via LTA.

The second stage of the CRL, Iswaran announced, will extend further west, running through areas like Turf City, Sunset Way, Clementi, West Coast, and Jurong Lake District.

"The Cross Island Line will have interchanges with all the radial lines, giving commuters more travel route options," he said.

More details will be released later this year.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via LTA. 

McDonald's temporarily closes all 850 outlets in Russia in growing backlash

Western brands pulling out.

March 09, 2022, 12:15 PM

South Korea records 342,446 new Covid-19 cases in 1 day, new record

Too many.

March 09, 2022, 12:03 PM

Barbie Hsu marries Korean ex-lover, DJ Koo, 3 months after divorce with entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei

They first got together more than 20 years ago.

March 09, 2022, 11:11 AM

Pin Si Cantonese restaurant in Yishun closing down on Apr. 1, 2022 after 14 years

The restaurant promised a comeback saying: "This is not goodbye, but see you again soon."

March 09, 2022, 10:25 AM

Golden Mile Complex suffers 35-hour power outage, mookata shop loses S$6,000 of food

Poor recovery.

March 09, 2022, 02:16 AM

S'porean Ix Shen & Ukrainian wife evacuating from capital Kyiv

"We are safe and okay," Shen said.

March 09, 2022, 01:45 AM

22,201 new Covid-19 cases & 15 deaths reported in S’pore

Weekly infection growth rate remained at 0.95.

March 08, 2022, 10:36 PM

Institutes of Higher Learning play 'needle-moving' roles in S'pore's sustainability push: Chan Chun Sing

Chan said that schools will be a "key foundational enabler" for this sustainability journey.

March 08, 2022, 09:57 PM

Leong Mun Wai apologises 'sincerely & unreservedly' for comments that 'impugn' Speaker & removes posts

Deputy Leader of the House Zaqy Mohamad accepted the apology.

March 08, 2022, 09:17 PM

Lower eligibility age for single S'poreans to buy HDB flat from 35 to 28: Pritam Singh

Currently, a single Singaporean has to be 35 or above to buy a resale HDB or apply for BTO.

March 08, 2022, 08:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.