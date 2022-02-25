Workers' Party says it is 'gravely concerned' about Russia's 'ongoing military operations' in Ukraine

The Workers' Party (WP) has issued a statement on Friday (Feb. 25), saying that it is "gravely concerned" about Russia's "ongoing military operations" in Ukraine.

The party added that as a small nation-state, Singaporeans "cannot accept the invasion by larger powers of smaller countries or territories".

Here is WP's full statement:

"The Workers’ Party is gravely concerned about Russia’s ongoing military operations in Ukraine. As a small nation-state, Singaporeans cannot accept the invasion by larger powers of smaller countries or territories. We affirm the right of all peoples to determine their own destiny. The Workers’ Party hopes for a peaceful settlement to the crisis in accordance with international law."

Statement from Singapore's Foreign Ministry

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) had also issued a statement the day before, just several hours after Russian troops crossed into Ukraine.

Here is MFA's full statement:

"Singapore is gravely concerned by Russia’s announcement of the start of a “special military operation” in the Donbas region; and reports of land and air attacks on multiple targets in Ukraine on 24 February 2022. Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext. We reiterate that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected. We hope military actions will cease immediately; and urge a peaceful settlement of the dispute, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law."

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via WP/Facebook & OSINTtechnical/Twitter.