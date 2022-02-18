Back

British prisoner's sketches offer lighthearted take on life during Japanese Occupation 80 years ago

His drawings are proof of the resilience and resourcefulness of prisoners of war.

Tanya Ong | February 18, 2022, 07:30 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

This year, Singapore commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Fall of Singapore and the Japanese Occupation. Over the course of this week, Mothership will be republishing stories that highlight the key events that marked one of the darkest moments in Singapore's history.

During the Japanese Occupation, the Imperial Japanese Army held numerous prisoners of war (POWs) and internees at Changi Prison and several camps.

Former police inspector William R.M. Haxworth, an internee at Changi Prison and Sime Road Camp, was among them.

During his time there, he secretly drew over 300 small paintings and sketches.

His artworks give us a glimpse into life in the POW camps. They not only document the difficult living conditions but often provide a light-hearted (and sometimes humorous) spin on the prisoners' daily lives.

People came to know about Haxworth and his drawings when his wife donated his entire set of sketches to the National Archives of Singapore in 1986.

We share some of them here.

Resourcefulness

Haxworth's drawings are proof of resilience and resourcefulness shown by people in times of war and shortage.

When faced with a lack of art materials, Haxworth used whatever he could lay his hands on to create various sketches and watercolour paintings.

"Internees at Changi Prison," from NAS

His drawings also document the resourcefulness of the internees regarding footwear.

For instance, bits of a shoe would be cut off if the shoe size was too small:

Photo from NAS

While some made modifications to canvas shoes "for the purpose of coolness," there were also some who did not wear any shoes.

Photo from NAS

Harsh conditions

Haxworth's drawings serve as a record of life as an internee, including the harsh conditions that they lived through.

For instance, in a piece called "Changi Comforts", he drew a series of simple objects which were considered to be objects of comfort during that time.

These included stools, fruits and cigarettes — things that could easily be taken for granted in everyday life.

Photo from NAS

Internees also had to endure bed bug infestations.

Photo from NAS

Haxworth also stated that the communal toilets had many advantages, but "only those living adjacent to or nearby fully appreciated the disadvantages." Due to overcrowding and unhygienic conditions, one can only imagine the state of the communal toilets.

Photo from NAS

Due to the rough living conditions, many of the internees transformed from gaunt figures to mere skin and bones by the end of the war.

Mischievous spin

Despite these circumstances, Haxworth managed to find humour in many situations. Some of his drawings took a lighthearted approach. One drawing was of internees getting bitten by sea lice:

Photo from NAS

Another cheekily portrayed the back view of a naked internee, whom Haxworth called "the internee who would not conform":

Photo from NAS

In a piece called "Confessions of a member of the kitchen staff", Haxworth revealed that internees who worked in the kitchen secretly plundered the food stock.

In fact, they were bribed (with food) to not overdo it.

Photo from NAS

Haxworth's creative artworks are a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the people who survived the difficult conditions of war.

You can view his works at the National Archives Online.

Top photos adapted from sketchs by William Haxwoth, via NAS. This article was originally published as "British prisoner's artworks offer rare lighthearted take on life under the Japanese" in 2017. 

 

Iris Koh, Healing the Divide founder, raises S$96,000 in just 1 week to foot legal fees

People giving money for her cause.

February 18, 2022, 03:14 AM

Man, 49, collapses after police shoots him in arm for charging at them with knife outside Clementi police station

The man collapsed instantly after being shot.

February 18, 2022, 01:12 AM

Covid-19 significantly increases risk of mental health disorders, even for those not hospitalised: Study

A possible long-term side effect.

February 17, 2022, 08:47 PM

Universal Studios S'pore to begin construction of Minion Land, 3 Resorts World Sentosa hotels to be refurbished

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.....

February 17, 2022, 07:38 PM

Star Awards 2022 on Apr. 24, robot escort to deliver trophies to winners

Beep.

February 17, 2022, 07:12 PM

Gelato in the shape of sushi found at Outram cafe, opens till 12:30am on Fridays & Saturdays

No raw fish involved.

February 17, 2022, 07:00 PM

I got the new motoring card for the yet-to-be-launched On-Board Units not because I’m kiasu but because I’m scared of trouble

Know the difference.

February 17, 2022, 06:55 PM

Why 1 packet of Japanese strawberries in S’pore can cost so much, explained

Berry-licious.

February 17, 2022, 05:45 PM

Titus Low slapped with 2 fresh charges after accessing OnlyFans account against police orders

Low currently faces a total of five charges.

February 17, 2022, 05:33 PM

3 poly graduates in S’pore share how they decided between uni & work

There’s no right or wrong.

February 17, 2022, 04:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.