Stories of the Fall of S'pore & Japanese Occupation 80 years ago

This year, Singapore commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Fall of Singapore and the Japanese Occupation. Here's a collection of stories that highlight the key events that marked one of the darkest moments in Singapore's history.
More Stories:
S'pore Food Agency initiates recall of Abbott infant milk power due to salmonella & other bacteria
The recall was prompted by a notification issued in the United States where four complaints of infant illness were made.
February 19, 2022, 07:12 PM
Thai boy, 2, drowns while mother & father were conducting OnlyFans photoshoot
Rest in peace.
February 19, 2022, 07:03 PM
Delayed GST hike, carbon tax & changes to tax rates take centre stage in Lawrence Wong's Budget 2022
Moves to build sustainable government finances & a greener and more sustainable country.
February 19, 2022, 05:42 PM
Video of SIA flight swerving & other planes landing in London during Storm Eunice gains 6.2 million views
"It's like you're in a washing machine," said Jerry Dyer, who live streamed the planes landing.
February 19, 2022, 04:38 PM
Infant care teacher, 55, plead guilty to abuse after leaving huge blue bruise on 1-year-old boy's back
The victim experienced pain and cried throughout the whole ordeal, but the accused ignored his cries.
February 19, 2022, 04:07 PM
Joe Biden 'convinced' Russia will invade Ukraine in 'coming days', sparking 'catastrophic war'
The U.S. President said that Russia had constructed lies as a pretext for an invasion.
February 19, 2022, 02:48 PM
Tax increases needed for S'pore & S'poreans to progress: DPM Heng Swee Keat
Acknowledging that "tax increases are never popular", Heng wrote that it was possible to raise revenue in a "fair, progressive, and gradual" manner.
February 19, 2022, 12:29 PM
Mural artist Yip Yew Chong, 53, says he's not 'mad', nor preserving heritage with ambitious 50m painting of S'pore
Stories of Us: For someone whose works are so nostalgic, Yip Yew Chong is surprisingly pragmatic.
February 19, 2022, 12:27 PM
President Halimah supports move to draw S$6 billion from reserves for 2022 Covid-19 public health spending
Halimah reminded the public "the Covid-19 is not over".
February 19, 2022, 11:49 AM
Shunned by family, S'porean single mum beat the odds, working while pregnant to pay rent
Pregnant at 23, Nur Zuhairah went against her family’s advice to abort, and took the path to motherhood alone, on her own terms.
February 19, 2022, 09:57 AM